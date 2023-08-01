Donald Trump Surrounds Himself With 'Vulnerable People' Who 'Feel Ingratiated Towards Him,' Former Aide Reveals

“He really owes Trump, this is what he does,” Grisham stated. “He chooses people who have … work their way up and we feel ingratiated towards him and like we owe him, and then it’s really scary the thought of turning on Trump right now.”

“His lawyer is being paid for right now and he has a job,” she added. “You get out into that world without the Trump cushion, and it’s very scary and it’s not very friendly, I’ve got to tell you. It’s not lucrative and you have to think about, ‘How am I going to support my family? How will I ever pay for these legal bills?’”