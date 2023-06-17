Donald Trump Yet Again Boldly Claims Joe Biden Will Go Down in History as the 'Most Corrupt and Incompetent' President of the United States
Deja Vu? Earlier this week, Donald Trump was arraigned on 37 counts including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction following a 2022 raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Despite his ongoing legal woes that could result in Trump facing a reported maximum sentence of 400 years behind bars, the embattled politician took to his Truth Social platform on Friday, June 16, to yet again claim President Joe Biden is the true villain of the upcoming 2024 election.
"Joe Biden will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt and incompetent president in the history of our country," Trump wrote, "But perhaps even more importantly, the president who together with a band of his closest Thugs, Misfits, and Marxists tried to destroy American democracy!"
This comes after the 76-year-old posted a nearly word-for-word message on Wednesday, June 14 — minus the note on Biden's alleged incompetence.
Earlier in the day on Friday, Trump also took a swipe at the current POTUS' own handling of classified documents, asking if "deranged Jack Smith" would be looking into the "thousands of pages of documents" that the 80-year-old allegedly had in Chinatown and "sent up to Boston."
"What about the 1,850 Boxes that Biden is fighting to keep secret. How about Hillary’s 33,000 emails that she deleted and acid washed?" he continued at the time. "Will he be looking at the $5,000,000 bribe that was paid to Biden but that the Justice Department is trying to hide? Much more coming on that! We are living in a Third World Country. No Borders, Rigged Elections!"
As OK! previously reported, despite his current legal troubles, Trump is still technically able to fight for the presidency in the upcoming election.
"There are no legal obstacles to running for president as a convicted felon or even from behind bars," an outlet reported. "And if Trump finds himself in that predicament, he’ll be following in the footsteps of another rabble-rousing populist and frequent presidential candidate: the avowed socialist Eugene V. Debs, who received nearly a million votes while in prison a century ago."