Donald Trump Yet Again Boldly Claims Joe Biden Will Go Down in History as the 'Most Corrupt and Incompetent' President of the United States

Earlier in the day on Friday, Trump also took a swipe at the current POTUS' own handling of classified documents, asking if "deranged Jack Smith" would be looking into the "thousands of pages of documents" that the 80-year-old allegedly had in Chinatown and "sent up to Boston."

"What about the 1,850 Boxes that Biden is fighting to keep secret. How about Hillary’s 33,000 emails that she deleted and acid washed?" he continued at the time. "Will he be looking at the $5,000,000 bribe that was paid to Biden but that the Justice Department is trying to hide? Much more coming on that! We are living in a Third World Country. No Borders, Rigged Elections!"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!