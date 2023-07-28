'These Are My Tapes': Donald Trump Rips New Criminal Charges in Classified Documents Case

As OK! previously reported, the businessman had been accused of requesting that a staff member delete security camera footage taken at his Florida resort to allegedly hide evidence related to the ongoing investigation.

"I don't want anybody looking, I don't want anybody looking through my boxes, I really don't," Trump told his lawyer at the time, per a quote from the legal filing. "What happens if we just don't respond at all of don't play ball with them? Wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?"