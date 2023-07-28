OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'These Are My Tapes': Donald Trump Rips New Criminal Charges in Classified Documents Case

donald trump defends himself case
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 28 2023, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

One day after Donald Trump was hit with new charges in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents, he spoke out about the situation.

“These are my tapes that we gave to them,” Trump said on The John Fredericks Show. “And they basically then say, ‘That’s not enough.'"

Article continues below advertisement

The 77-year-old former president, who is running again for office in 2024, said he would continue to campaign even if he's convicted and sentenced.

“Not at all, there’s nothing in the Constitution to say that it could,” Trump said.

donald trump ripped criminal case
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the businessman had been accused of requesting that a staff member delete security camera footage taken at his Florida resort to allegedly hide evidence related to the ongoing investigation.

"I don't want anybody looking, I don't want anybody looking through my boxes, I really don't," Trump told his lawyer at the time, per a quote from the legal filing. "What happens if we just don't respond at all of don't play ball with them? Wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?"

The new grand jury indictment named a third defendant in the case — Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker who allegedly told Trump's staffers that "the boss" wanted the videos gone.

But De Oliveira denied he ever saw anything, according to court documents.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Trump's spokesperson then blamed President Joe Biden for the recent situation.

"This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him," Steven Cheung said in a statement following the announcement of the new allegations.

"Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden," he concluded.

donald trump ripped apart
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Prior to the recent criminal charges, Trump had already been facing 37 counts after his home was raided in August 2022 where they found classified information he kept post-presidency.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.