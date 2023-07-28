'These Are My Tapes': Donald Trump Rips New Criminal Charges in Classified Documents Case
One day after Donald Trump was hit with new charges in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents, he spoke out about the situation.
“These are my tapes that we gave to them,” Trump said on The John Fredericks Show. “And they basically then say, ‘That’s not enough.'"
The 77-year-old former president, who is running again for office in 2024, said he would continue to campaign even if he's convicted and sentenced.
“Not at all, there’s nothing in the Constitution to say that it could,” Trump said.
As OK! previously reported, the businessman had been accused of requesting that a staff member delete security camera footage taken at his Florida resort to allegedly hide evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
"I don't want anybody looking, I don't want anybody looking through my boxes, I really don't," Trump told his lawyer at the time, per a quote from the legal filing. "What happens if we just don't respond at all of don't play ball with them? Wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?"
The new grand jury indictment named a third defendant in the case — Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker who allegedly told Trump's staffers that "the boss" wanted the videos gone.
But De Oliveira denied he ever saw anything, according to court documents.
Trump's spokesperson then blamed President Joe Biden for the recent situation.
"This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him," Steven Cheung said in a statement following the announcement of the new allegations.
"Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden," he concluded.
Prior to the recent criminal charges, Trump had already been facing 37 counts after his home was raided in August 2022 where they found classified information he kept post-presidency.