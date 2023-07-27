Donald Trump Slammed With New Charges in Mar-a-Lago Classified Documents Case, Third Defendant Named in Investigation

"I don't want anybody looking, I don't want anybody looking through my boxes, I really don't," Trump told his lawyer at the time, per a quote from the legal filing. "What happens if we just don't respond at all of don't play ball with them? Wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?"

The updated grand jury indictment also named a third defendant in the case, aside from Trump and former aide Walt Nauta. A maintenance worker, Carlos De Oliveira, allegedly told one of the ex-prez's staffers that "the boss" wanted the videos deleted.