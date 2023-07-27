Donald Trump Slammed With New Charges in Mar-a-Lago Classified Documents Case, Third Defendant Named in Investigation
Donald Trump has been hit with new charges in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago last August.
On Thursday, July 27, it was revealed that the embattled former POTUS had also been accused of requesting that a staff member delete security camera footage taken at his lavish Florida resort in an attempt to allegedly hide evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
"I don't want anybody looking, I don't want anybody looking through my boxes, I really don't," Trump told his lawyer at the time, per a quote from the legal filing. "What happens if we just don't respond at all of don't play ball with them? Wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?"
The updated grand jury indictment also named a third defendant in the case, aside from Trump and former aide Walt Nauta. A maintenance worker, Carlos De Oliveira, allegedly told one of the ex-prez's staffers that "the boss" wanted the videos deleted.
When questioned by the FBI, Oliveira reportedly claimed that he "never saw anything," per court documents.
Oliveira's attorney refused to comment on the situation. However, a spokesperson who works for Trump insisted the additional charges were a scheme dreamed up by President Joe Biden.
- Donald Trump and President Joe Biden May Not Make It on the 2024 Election Ballot, Republican Governor Argues
- Trump in Trouble: Former President's Attorneys Warned January 6th Indictment Is Imminent
- Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Trashes the 'Biden Crime Family' While Declaring His 'Love and Respect' for Donald Trump
"This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him," Steven Cheung said in a statement following the announcement of the new allegations.
"Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Trump had already been facing 37 counts in connection with the August 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago, including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
CNBC reported Trump's rep's statement and the details of the updated charges.