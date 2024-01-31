Donald Trump Supporters Plot 'Holy War' Against Taylor Swift Over Potential Joe Biden Endorsement: Report

According to three sources within Trump's circle, his team is strategizing ways to counteract any potential influence Swift may have on the political landscape.

Swift, a highly influential pop star with a massive following, has become increasingly vocal about her political beliefs in recent years. Her endorsement holds significant weight and can sway voters, making her a valuable asset for any presidential candidate.

In the 2020 election, Swift announced her support for Biden and actively campaigned against Trump, which some believe played a role in Biden's victory. It is no surprise that Trump's loyalists are concerned about Swift's potential endorsement of Biden in the 2024 race.