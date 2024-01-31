OK Magazine
Donald Trump Supporters Plot 'Holy War' Against Taylor Swift Over Potential Joe Biden Endorsement: Report

donald trump supporters plot holy war against taylor swift
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 31 2024

Former President Donald Trump's allies are reportedly preparing to wage a "holy war" against Taylor Swift due to concerns that she may endorse Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election.

donald trump supporters plot holy war against taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Trump supporters are reportedly starting a 'holy war' with Taylor Swift.

According to three sources within Trump's circle, his team is strategizing ways to counteract any potential influence Swift may have on the political landscape.

Swift, a highly influential pop star with a massive following, has become increasingly vocal about her political beliefs in recent years. Her endorsement holds significant weight and can sway voters, making her a valuable asset for any presidential candidate.

In the 2020 election, Swift announced her support for Biden and actively campaigned against Trump, which some believe played a role in Biden's victory. It is no surprise that Trump's loyalists are concerned about Swift's potential endorsement of Biden in the 2024 race.

donald trump supporters plot holy war against taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said it made no sense why Taylor Swift won Time's 'Person of the Year' over him.

While Swift has not yet issued an endorsement for the 2024 race, she is reportedly a key name on Biden aides' "wish lists of potential surrogates."

This has sparked conspiracy theories among the MAGA right's culture-war warriors, who claim that this NFL season has been rigged to boost Biden, especially if Swift appears at Super Bowl LVIII alongside her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

donald trump supporters plot holy war against taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift will most likely attend the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

In response to the possibility of Swift teaming up with Biden, Trump has dismissed the significance of celebrity endorsements, privately claiming he is "more popular" than Swift and has more committed fans. He also reportedly told some confidants that it "obviously" made no sense that he was not named Time magazine's 2023 Person of the Year, but Swift was.

Trump's campaign advisor, Jason Miller, shrugged off the idea of a Swift endorsement on X, formerly known as Twitter, citing voters' concerns about inflation rates. Miller wrote, "Joe Biden might be counting on Taylor Swift to save him, but voters are looking at these sky-high inflation rates and saying, 'We are never ever getting back together.'"

Source: OK!
This is not the first time Trump and his allies have targeted Swift. The singer faced criticism from Trump after endorsing two Tennessee Democrats during the 2018 midterms. The former president openly expressed that he liked Swift's music "about 25 percent less" after her statement.

Swift also spoke out against Trump during the 2020 election, accusing him of trying to hinder mail-in voting amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rolling Stone provided quotes and sources.

