Russell Brand Believes 'Freedom-Loving Americans' Should Vote for Donald Trump Over Joe Biden in Upcoming Election

Brand took a strong stand against the disdain and "snobbery" exhibited by liberals towards Trump supporters, accusing the former president's opponents of unfairly criminalizing him.

The comedian attributed his sentiment to the "weaponization of the legal system," which he believes poses a more significant threat to democracy than the projected image of Trump as a strongman figure.

“The idea of this…Orwellian nightmare continuing all the while they’re telling you that they’re helping you, is a far greater threat than their constant portrayal of Trump as a mad strongman figure, a kind of twenty-first-century reiteration of the despotism of the last century,” Brand added. “For me, what we are facing now is a bigger threat than that.”

