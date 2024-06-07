Russell Brand Believes 'Freedom-Loving Americans' Should Vote for Donald Trump Over Joe Biden in Upcoming Election
Get Him to the Greek actor and accused sexual abuser Russell Brand expressed his perplexity at the idea of any "freedom-loving American" choosing to vote for President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.
In a recent episode of his podcast "Stay Free with Russell Brand," the controversial comedian had a conversation with RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Pipko, where they delved into Trump's trial and subsequent conviction.
Brand claimed, "In a straight choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, if you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump for precisely the reasons that they claim that you can’t."
The Hollywood actor-turned-podcaster highlighted his concerns about the portrayal of Trump by the media.
“They act as if a vote for Donald Trump is almost like you’re directly voting for Armageddon, like you see hysterical performances outside of courtrooms, endless MSNBC bombast," Brand continued. "But I’m starting to think that no, a greater threat to democracy is this kind of technological feudalism, that tells you that it cares about you and that it’s protecting vulnerable people, all the while increasing censorship, increasing the funding of wars, increasing the division between ordinary Americans.”
Brand took a strong stand against the disdain and "snobbery" exhibited by liberals towards Trump supporters, accusing the former president's opponents of unfairly criminalizing him.
The comedian attributed his sentiment to the "weaponization of the legal system," which he believes poses a more significant threat to democracy than the projected image of Trump as a strongman figure.
“The idea of this…Orwellian nightmare continuing all the while they’re telling you that they’re helping you, is a far greater threat than their constant portrayal of Trump as a mad strongman figure, a kind of twenty-first-century reiteration of the despotism of the last century,” Brand added. “For me, what we are facing now is a bigger threat than that.”
Brand has been a subject of many controversies over the years, including being accused of sexually assaulting several women in the early 2000s. Four women, who have chosen to stay anonymous, have accused the British star of rape, sexual assault, abuse and bullying. The alleged incidents occurred at the height of the actor's fame between 2006 and 2013.
The 48-year-old allegedly threatened to take legal action against one of the suspected victims if she came forward with her story.
The Forgetting Sarah Marshal actor denied the allegations.