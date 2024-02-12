The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Mocks 'Thirsty' Donald Trump for Claiming He Did More for Taylor Swift Than President Joe Biden

Griffin was referencing a Sunday, February 11, post in which the 77-year-old bragged about signing and being "responsible for" the Music Modernization Act "for Taylor Swift and all other musical artists."

"Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will," he ranted. 'There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money."

"Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!" he concluded.