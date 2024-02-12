The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Mocks 'Thirsty' Donald Trump for Claiming He Did More for Taylor Swift Than President Joe Biden
Alyssa Farah Griffin roasted former boss Donald Trump after he shared a bizarre post to his Truth Social Platform claiming to have personally boosted Taylor Swift's career during his time in the White House.
"Can I mention my one Super Bowl highlight that we didn’t get to? And I hate to interject politics," Griffin chimed in on the Monday, February 12, installment of The View. "Donald Trump sent out the thirstiest tweet — er, ‘Truth‘ — of all time, basically saying, ‘Taylor Swift should like me and I think Travis Kelce should, too.’ It was the funniest thing!"
Griffin was referencing a Sunday, February 11, post in which the 77-year-old bragged about signing and being "responsible for" the Music Modernization Act "for Taylor Swift and all other musical artists."
"Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will," he ranted. 'There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money."
"Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!" he concluded.
Following surprised reactions from the rest of the panel, the ex White House aide quipped she'd been losing her mind over the unexpected social media post since she saw it.
"He knows how powerful they both are as an entity, and it was just the saddest thing I’ve seen," she said.
Journalist Kara Swisher also poked fun at the controversial politician for seemingly attempting to catch the "Cruel Summer" singer's attention.
"Taking undeserved credit for her enormous success is classic (and heinous)," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "But this reads as if he’s stone cold terrified of her and her power and realizes — after a lifetime of terrorizing women — that this is the one who can actually end him. Even her boyfriend frightens him."
Other Trump critics also shared their opinions in the comments section. One joked, "Wow, Trump thinks he made Taylor's bank account 'great' again?" while another added, "I hope she responds with something like how many songs she wrote, recorded, Grammys, accolades, money, she's done, made, won etc. And all he did was sign a bill that he had nothing to do with creating."
A third penned, "Seeing Donald Trump grovel at the feet of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on his loser app— in the middle of his crumbling MAGAt empire of lies and phony manipulation— was truly something delicious to behold!"