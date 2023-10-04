Taylor Swift Is the Only One Who Can Beat Donald Trump in the 2024 Election, 'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Insists
Though The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin worked for Donald Trump, she is rooting — and hoping — Taylor Swift steps in and gets into politics in order to defeat the former president, 77, in the 2024 election.
"This ends in one way, we are all Taylor Swift fans and to be honest, if Donald Trump looks like he's gonna win, she's just gonna need to get in the race and defeat him once and for all, because she's probably the only person who can!" Griffin, 34, said on the latest episode of "The View: Behind The Table podcast."
The pop star's new romance with Travis Kelce has made waves in the last few weeks, and Griffin shared she's excited for the new duo.
"I had to hold back how excited I was about this topic to not off put other people at the table," she raved. "I love it! Taylor Swift is like ... this is what I like about it: It may be a fling, it may be any sort of thing, but she's always dated actors or musicians who kind of fit the same bill, so dating a pro athlete is totally different ,and I think because she's not always had success in love, going for something outside of the box makes sense."
She continued: "I'm here for it! If it's a way to incorporate people — who maybe don't follow sports — into the game, I think that's good for everyone. Taylor deserves love and I love when she gets her girl entourage together."
As OK! previously reported, The View co-host Sara Haines had a different view of the new duo.
"This is a PR stunt, this whole thing, and I'm just not that interested in it because it just feels like you're giving air to a publicity stunt and she does not need more expensive concert tickets that are hard to get, like she's good, like we're good!" she insisted.
"No, because the Swifties are as bad as the Beyhive, like they come for you! Even if you just allude to them..." she claimed, referring to hardcore Swift and Beyoncé fans. "I don't like to put negative energy out there. I don't care who she dates, but it's not because I'm a bad person, there are other people I care about more."
Apparently, Swift and Kelce are the real deal, according to an insider.
"He's already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one," a source recently spilled.