OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump's Private Plane Clips Another Parked Corporate Jet at Florida Airport

donald trump private plane clipped another parked jet florida airport
Source: mega
By:

May 15 2024, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

In the early hours of Sunday morning, former President Donald Trump’s private Boeing 757 was involved in a minor incident at the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida following its return from New Jersey.

The plane, often referred to as "Trump Force One," safely landed around 1 a.m. and was taxiing on the tarmac when it clipped another parked aircraft.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump private plane clipped another parked jet florida airport
Source: mega

Trump's plane clipped another jet in Florida.

This occurred as the Boeing 757 was being guided by the airport’s ground crew. According to reports, the winglet of Trump’s plane struck the rear elevator of a VistaJet corporate jet that was parked at the airport. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and it is yet to be confirmed whether Trump was on board during the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) provided additional details, stating that the registration number of the plane involved in the incident was N757AF, linked to DJT Operations I LLC, which is associated with Trump's aircraft.

“A privately owned Boeing 757 landed safely at West Palm Beach International Airport around 1:20 a.m. local time on Sunday, May 12,” an FAA spokesperson told outlets in a statement. “The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump private plane clipped another parked jet florida airport
Source: mega

Donald Trump's Boeing 757.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Boeing 757, purchased in 2010 for $100 million, is a luxurious and heavily customized aircraft. It features gold-plated accents, private guestrooms, multiple bathrooms, dining and conference areas and an extensive entertainment system.

The plane, built in 1991, has undergone recent refurbishments, boasting white leather seats and shiny paneled walls.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump private plane clipped another parked jet florida airport
Source: mega

Trump is on trial for hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Despite the incident in Florida, Trump's plane remains a symbol of his campaign. The iconic blue, red, white, and gold design of the Boeing 757 has become synonymous with Trump's public appearances and rallies and is frequently seen parked at airports during his speeches.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump private plane clipped another parked jet florida airport
Source: mega

Trump has been flying from campaign rallies and court.

Article continues below advertisement

Two days after the incident, Trump found himself in court. The former president is facing charges related to alleged discrepancies in his company's financial records, particularly concerning a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with the former president.

New York Post provided quotes and sources used in this article.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.