Donald Trump's Private Plane Clips Another Parked Corporate Jet at Florida Airport

This occurred as the Boeing 757 was being guided by the airport’s ground crew. According to reports, the winglet of Trump’s plane struck the rear elevator of a VistaJet corporate jet that was parked at the airport. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and it is yet to be confirmed whether Trump was on board during the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) provided additional details, stating that the registration number of the plane involved in the incident was N757AF, linked to DJT Operations I LLC, which is associated with Trump's aircraft.

“A privately owned Boeing 757 landed safely at West Palm Beach International Airport around 1:20 a.m. local time on Sunday, May 12,” an FAA spokesperson told outlets in a statement. “The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft.”