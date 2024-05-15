Donald Trump's Private Plane Clips Another Parked Corporate Jet at Florida Airport
In the early hours of Sunday morning, former President Donald Trump’s private Boeing 757 was involved in a minor incident at the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida following its return from New Jersey.
The plane, often referred to as "Trump Force One," safely landed around 1 a.m. and was taxiing on the tarmac when it clipped another parked aircraft.
This occurred as the Boeing 757 was being guided by the airport’s ground crew. According to reports, the winglet of Trump’s plane struck the rear elevator of a VistaJet corporate jet that was parked at the airport. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and it is yet to be confirmed whether Trump was on board during the incident.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) provided additional details, stating that the registration number of the plane involved in the incident was N757AF, linked to DJT Operations I LLC, which is associated with Trump's aircraft.
“A privately owned Boeing 757 landed safely at West Palm Beach International Airport around 1:20 a.m. local time on Sunday, May 12,” an FAA spokesperson told outlets in a statement. “The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft.”
Trump's Boeing 757, purchased in 2010 for $100 million, is a luxurious and heavily customized aircraft. It features gold-plated accents, private guestrooms, multiple bathrooms, dining and conference areas and an extensive entertainment system.
The plane, built in 1991, has undergone recent refurbishments, boasting white leather seats and shiny paneled walls.
Despite the incident in Florida, Trump's plane remains a symbol of his campaign. The iconic blue, red, white, and gold design of the Boeing 757 has become synonymous with Trump's public appearances and rallies and is frequently seen parked at airports during his speeches.
Two days after the incident, Trump found himself in court. The former president is facing charges related to alleged discrepancies in his company's financial records, particularly concerning a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with the former president.
