Donald Trump Boasts He Will Not Be Debating Due to 'Extraordinary' Poll Numbers: 'I'm Your Man'

"Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence," the 2024 presidential hopeful began.

"As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points," the father-of-five pointed out, dissing the other candidates, such as Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie.

"Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I'M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he declared.