'Who Cares!?': Donald Trump Gripes About Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie's Talking Points After Skipping Fox News Debate
Donald Trump may have skipped the Fox News Republican Primary debate — but he still had a lot to say about it.
The embattled ex-prez took to his Truth Social platform late Wednesday night, August 23, to drag his political rivals for their debate skills.
"DeSanctimonious was a 'BOMB' tonight, especially with his softball interview with Sean Hannity," Trump mocked Ron DeSantis. "This guy has totally forgotten his past. Who cares!?!?"
The 77-year-old followed up the post by complaining about one of the arguments the Florida governor made during the debate.
"Ron DeSanctimonious is always talking about the number of votes he got in Florida," he ranted. "He doesn't say that I got a record 1.1 Million more votes than him. He forgot!!!"
But DeSantis wasn't Trump's only target. The controversial politician — who recently made U.S. history after becoming the first POTUS to ever be criminally charged — claimed former New Jersey governor Chris Christie was "horrible tonight."
"He was booed at a level never seen before at such a debate," he wrote. "He should have walked off the stage — Nobody wanted to hear from him!"
"Why is Chris Christie wasting his time? Look at the crowds reaction to him!" he pointed out alongside a clip of the crowd loudly booing Christie while he was trying to speak.
Trump also took a moment between rants to pat himself on the back, declaring that his interview with Tucker Carlson "will end up with an 'over 100 Million' number [of views]."
As OK! previously reported, Trump chose to skip the Fox News debate after rather boldly proclaiming that he was so popular and smart, he didn't need to attend.
"ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence. As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary," he said on Truth Social earlier this month.
"In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points," he continued. "Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"