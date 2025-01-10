Justin Trudeau Reveals His Suggestion That Caused Donald Trump to Stop Talking About Making Canada 51st State
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed he was able to end a conversation with President-elect Donald Trump on potentially annexing Canada by suggesting a trade.
During a preview for an MSNBC interview with Jen Psaki set to air on Sunday, January 12, Trudeau discussed his recent trip to Mar-a-Lago to "reconnect" with the soon-to-be POTUS.
Trudeau, 53, said they initially talked about border security issues between Canada and the United States, as Trump, 78, has expressed concerns about illegal migration and illicit substances coming from Canada.
"I was pleased to highlight that less than 1% of the illegal migrants, less than 1% of the fentanyl that comes into the United States comes from Canada," he explained. "So we’re not a problem, but we’re happy to and we’ve actually responded to his request for us to do more with billions of dollars worth of investments to even further strengthen the security at our borders, to make sure we’re reducing the flow of illicit drugs back and forth across our border, to get a better handle on the migration issues that are real at the northern border, but nowhere near the level of concern that Americans have further south."
When Psaki brought up Trump's recent comments about Canada merging with the U.S. and becoming the 51st state, Trudeau admitted the politician made similar remarks to him as well.
"When I started to suggest, well, maybe there could be a trade for Vermont or California for certain parts, he immediately decided that it was not that funny anymore, and we moved on to a different conversation," the PM added. "So this isn’t out of the blue that he’s doing this."
As far as continued conversation on the topic goes, Trudeau explained his "focus" can't be on something "that will not ever happen," and should instead be on more present concerns.
"If he does choose to go forward with tariffs that raise the cost of just about everything for American citizens, that on top of that, we’re going to have to have a robust response to that," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Trudeau announced his intent to resign as prime minister of Canada on Monday, January 6.
Following the news, Trump took to Truth Social and wrote: "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned."
In response, Trudeau quipped: "There isn’t a snowball’s chance in h--- that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner."