Justin Trudeau Reveals His Suggestion That Caused Donald Trump to Stop Talking About Making Canada 51st State

Trudeau, 53, said they initially talked about border security issues between Canada and the United States, as Trump, 78, has expressed concerns about illegal migration and illicit substances coming from Canada.

"I was pleased to highlight that less than 1% of the illegal migrants, less than 1% of the fentanyl that comes into the United States comes from Canada," he explained. "So we’re not a problem, but we’re happy to and we’ve actually responded to his request for us to do more with billions of dollars worth of investments to even further strengthen the security at our borders, to make sure we’re reducing the flow of illicit drugs back and forth across our border, to get a better handle on the migration issues that are real at the northern border, but nowhere near the level of concern that Americans have further south."