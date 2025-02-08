or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Donald Trump
OK LogoROYALS

Donald Trump Takes Jab at 'Terrible' Meghan Markle as He Rules Out Deporting Prince Harry

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump assured he would not try to deport Prince Harry, who moved to the U.S. in 2020.

By:

Feb. 8 2025, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry won’t be a victim of Donald Trump’s deportations.

In an interview published on Friday, February 7, the president, 78, discussed the possible deportation of Harry and criticized his wife, Meghan Markle.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump terrible meghan markle rules out deporting prince harry
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he doesn't want to deport Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

The Republican — who beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election — said he preferred not to deport the royal after he signed an executive order to deport migrants.

“I don’t want to do that,” he stated. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Article continues below advertisement

Harry’s immigration status has been the subject of litigation in Washington D.C., as the Heritage Foundation claims he concealed past illegal drug use that would have disqualified him from obtaining a U.S. visa.

While Donald is clearly not a fan of Meghan, he did praise Harry’s estranged brother, Prince William. The duo recently met privately in Paris in December 2024 during the reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump terrible meghan markle rules out deporting prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California after fleeing the royal family in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think William is a great young man,” he shared.

In the past, Meghan and Harry have shared their disapproval for the politician, calling the father-of-five “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

Article continues below advertisement

In response, Donald said Harry was “whipped” by the Suits alum, adding, “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”

As OK! previously reported, a source claimed the royal rebels were upset after William met with their enemy in France.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump terrible meghan markle rules out deporting prince harry
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump, who recently met with Prince William in Paris, said he thinks 'William is a great young man.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Of course, William was fulfilling a professional role, but Trump has been so vicious towards them, and of course, William is aware of that, so Meghan and Harry can't help but think he could have discussed it with them first," the insider spilled.

They added: "The fact Harry can't even get William to pick up the phone is insulting enough, but now they feel very hurt and betrayed that their feelings appear not to have been taken into consideration.”

Article continues below advertisement

The convicted felon previously threatened to ''take action'' against Harry for his drug use, which he discussed in his memoir, Spare.

"The whole situation has triggered a storm of emotions for Harry and Meghan," the source continued. "They're hurt and angry and genuinely quite shocked because for all their issues with William, they still believed his politics and beliefs were more in line with theirs."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump terrible meghan markle rules out deporting prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's immigration status is the subject of litigation in Washington D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

The source admitted that William was likely just trying to “put on a polite face” for Donald and the Sussexes "had to know William would eventually shake hands with Trump for the sake of international relations."

The New York Post reported on Donald's remarks.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.