Donald Trump Takes Jab at 'Terrible' Meghan Markle as He Rules Out Deporting Prince Harry
Prince Harry won’t be a victim of Donald Trump’s deportations.
In an interview published on Friday, February 7, the president, 78, discussed the possible deportation of Harry and criticized his wife, Meghan Markle.
The Republican — who beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election — said he preferred not to deport the royal after he signed an executive order to deport migrants.
“I don’t want to do that,” he stated. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”
Harry’s immigration status has been the subject of litigation in Washington D.C., as the Heritage Foundation claims he concealed past illegal drug use that would have disqualified him from obtaining a U.S. visa.
While Donald is clearly not a fan of Meghan, he did praise Harry’s estranged brother, Prince William. The duo recently met privately in Paris in December 2024 during the reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral.
“I think William is a great young man,” he shared.
In the past, Meghan and Harry have shared their disapproval for the politician, calling the father-of-five “divisive” and “misogynistic.”
In response, Donald said Harry was “whipped” by the Suits alum, adding, “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”
As OK! previously reported, a source claimed the royal rebels were upset after William met with their enemy in France.
"Of course, William was fulfilling a professional role, but Trump has been so vicious towards them, and of course, William is aware of that, so Meghan and Harry can't help but think he could have discussed it with them first," the insider spilled.
They added: "The fact Harry can't even get William to pick up the phone is insulting enough, but now they feel very hurt and betrayed that their feelings appear not to have been taken into consideration.”
The convicted felon previously threatened to ''take action'' against Harry for his drug use, which he discussed in his memoir, Spare.
"The whole situation has triggered a storm of emotions for Harry and Meghan," the source continued. "They're hurt and angry and genuinely quite shocked because for all their issues with William, they still believed his politics and beliefs were more in line with theirs."
The source admitted that William was likely just trying to “put on a polite face” for Donald and the Sussexes "had to know William would eventually shake hands with Trump for the sake of international relations."
