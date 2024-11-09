Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Feeling 'Pretty Miserable' About Donald Trump's Election Victory, Expert Claims: 'King and Queen of Woke'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be shaking in their boots after Donald Trump won back the White House.
Following the Republican leader's huge victory in the 2024 election on Tuesday, November 5, against Vice President Kamala Harris, royal experts think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be panicking over the significant political change in America.
"Harry and Meghan are the King and Queen of woke, and America is not a very woke place when Trump is in charge," royal journalist Charlotte Griffith explained in a recent interview with The Daily Mail's Palace Confidential.
"Meghan will be distraught. I'm amazed she didn't come out in support of Kamala Harris, she didn't say anything, but I think she will be feeling pretty miserable this week," she continued. "[Harry] will definitely be keeping his head down and definitely burying it in the sand and possibly even running away to Portugal where he's got a new house. I think that house in Portugal is going to come in very handy over the coming months, not least because Trump said if I get made President he will have nowhere to hide."
As OK! previously reported, insiders have claimed that Donald, 78, could potentially move to deport Harry, whose visa status is currently up in the air, from the United States after the businessman expressed his disdain for the 40-year-old.
“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” Donald said in an interview earlier this year about Harry.
With the president-elect's disapproval of the couple, they duo have reportedly expressed their fear over what could happen next. "The Sussexes are worried sick over the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president again — and making good on his vow to kick Prince Harry out of America," a source alleged. "They're putting together a contingency plan that would see them flee the country with their children [Archie and Lilibet] if Trump does return to office."
However, former royal butler Grant Harrold thinks the family will be staying put in California. "I don't think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live," the former staffer explained during a recent interview. "I don't see them suddenly deciding to leave the country, it will be down to personal reasons if they do."
"It's already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that's personal reasons and not political reasons," Harrold continued. "I think they'll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the royal family."