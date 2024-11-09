Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Feeling 'Pretty Miserable' About Donald Trump's Election Victory, Expert Claims: 'King and Queen of Woke'

"Harry and Meghan are the King and Queen of woke, and America is not a very woke place when Trump is in charge," royal journalist Charlotte Griffith explained in a recent interview with The Daily Mail's Palace Confidential.

"Meghan will be distraught. I'm amazed she didn't come out in support of Kamala Harris, she didn't say anything, but I think she will be feeling pretty miserable this week," she continued. "[Harry] will definitely be keeping his head down and definitely burying it in the sand and possibly even running away to Portugal where he's got a new house. I think that house in Portugal is going to come in very handy over the coming months, not least because Trump said if I get made President he will have nowhere to hide."