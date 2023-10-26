Donald Trump Throws a Temper Tantrum: Ex-Prez Storms Out of Civil Fraud Trial After Michael Cohen's 'Inconsistent' Testimony in Court

The New York trial saw Judge Arthur Engoron question Trump about his involvement in the alleged fraud.

The court case took an unexpected turn when Cohen appeared to offer inconsistent testimonies about whether Trump directed him or former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to inflate numbers on his personal financial statements. When Cohen finally stated that Trump never directly instructed him to inflate the value of his assets, Trump's lawyers saw an opportunity to request a "directed verdict" in Trump's favor. Their motion was denied.

It was at this point that Trump dramatically stormed out of the courtroom, causing gasps among those in attendance. Secret Service agents followed him as he made his exit.