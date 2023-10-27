OK Magazine
Ivanka Trump Attempts to Avoid Testifying in Donald Trump Fraud Case to Protect Her Husband From a Similar Fate

ivanka trump attempts to avoid testifying in donald trump fraud case
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 27 2023, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump is expected to appear in court and testify in her father Donald Trump's ongoing business fraud civil case — despite doing everything in her power to avoid it.

Legal experts speculate that her reasons for fighting the subpoena have to do with protecting her husband, Jared Kushner, from facing a similar financial fate.

ivanka trump wore goofy cowgirl clothes music festival donalds home raided singer
Source: mega

Insiders claimed Donald and Ivanka aren't as tight as they used to be.

Federal attorney Colleen Kerwick explained that the couple may be concerned about discussing their finances in court due to the scrutiny surrounding Jared's business ties with Saudi Arabia.

After Ivanka's husband left the White House, his private equity firm secured a significant $2 billion investment from the country. This has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest and the appearance of favors being exchanged.

According to Colleen, Ivanka is likely to attempt to have the subpoena dismissed or at least limit its scope. If those attempts fail, she might opt to invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refuse to answer questions.

The attorney speculated that “anything she [Ivanka] says has the potential to open the door to questioning about her and her husband’s business dealings with the Saudis.”

ivanka trump jared kushner free miami interest cameras
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump's reasons for fighting the subpoena may have more to do with protecting her husband.

Political analysts have raised concerns about Ivanka's decision to protect her husband, suggesting that it could be seen as payback for his actions in the White House or a strategic move to gain favor if Donald decides to run for president again in 2024.

This situation presents a dilemma for Ivanka, who has been distancing herself from her father's political ambitions and aiming to reclaim her former socialite life. However, the former president's legal issues may expose the complexities of Jared's financial entanglements on an even deeper level.

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump
ivanka donaldtrump
Source: mega

Ivanka's brothers feel she betrayed the family.

As OK! previously reported, Ivanka's brothers feel she betrayed the family in the months leading up to their father's arrest.

According to an insider, Ivanka made herself the black sheep of the brood after she announced she was stepping back from politics in November 2022, mere moments after her dad announced his 2024 political campaign.

Source: OK!

At the time, the former first daughter said she removed herself from the situation to "prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family" — a statement that didn't bode well with her siblings.

"The result is Ivanka has been declared persona non grata by all the other Trumps," the insider explained, who claimed she was on the outs with siblings Donald Jr., 45, and Eric, 39. "And she's begun to have regrets. She didn't sign up to be a pariah in her own family!"

Newsweek obtained quotes about Ivanka's decision to try and avoid court.

