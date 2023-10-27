Ivanka Trump Attempts to Avoid Testifying in Donald Trump Fraud Case to Protect Her Husband From a Similar Fate

Federal attorney Colleen Kerwick explained that the couple may be concerned about discussing their finances in court due to the scrutiny surrounding Jared's business ties with Saudi Arabia.

After Ivanka's husband left the White House, his private equity firm secured a significant $2 billion investment from the country. This has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest and the appearance of favors being exchanged.

According to Colleen, Ivanka is likely to attempt to have the subpoena dismissed or at least limit its scope. If those attempts fail, she might opt to invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refuse to answer questions.

The attorney speculated that “anything she [Ivanka] says has the potential to open the door to questioning about her and her husband’s business dealings with the Saudis.”