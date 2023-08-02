Donald Trump and His Team Are 'Pretty Angry' About New Explosive Indictment, Insider Reveals
Though Donald Trump is trying to pretend like he's calm, collected and cool after a grand jury voted to indict him on August 1 for his alleged role in the January 6th Capitol riots and his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, it is far from the truth, according to CNN analyst Maggie Haberman.
"They’re pretty angry, which should not surprise anyone. We have seen him get progressively angrier as these indictments have been coming. This is the third case in which he is indicted. But on this one in particular, there is a sense of indignance around it. You are hearing people close to the former president say they now feel like they can move to subpoena everybody who might have done something related to 2020. That does not mean that judge will actually allow them to do that. But that’s what their plan is. They are looking at how they can maximize this politically, if nothing else," she told CNN This Morning co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly.
Trump, who has already been indicted two other times this year, faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
As OK! previously reported, Trump said he was being investigated for his actions surrounding January 6.
However, he has continued to maintain his innocence and declare this is all a way for President Joe Biden to interfere with Trump's current campaign.
"I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY [sic] Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden 'camp,'" the 77-year-old wrote late last month. "This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!"
Trump also questioned the timing of everything, as he continues to poll ahead of Ron DeSantis and others who are also running for president in the 2024 election.
"Why didn’t they file these ridiculous charges 2.5 years ago?" he complained. "They waited because they wanted to illegally and negatively influence the 2024 Presidential Election, arguably the most important Election in the history of the USA."