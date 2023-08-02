Donald Trump and His Team Are 'Pretty Angry' About New Explosive Indictment, Insider Reveals

As OK! previously reported, Trump said he was being investigated for his actions surrounding January 6.

However, he has continued to maintain his innocence and declare this is all a way for President Joe Biden to interfere with Trump's current campaign.

"I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY [sic] Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden 'camp,'" the 77-year-old wrote late last month. "This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!"