Gavin Newsom Takes Aim at Ron DeSantis' Campaign During Debate: 'Neither of Us Will Be the Nominee for Our Party in 2024'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom engaged in a lively debate on Fox News Thursday, November 30, during which they traded jabs about their respective presidential ambitions.
Hosted by Fox News's Sean Hannity, the debate kicked off with both governors interrupting each other and arguing over various political topics.
Newsom took the opportunity to take a dig at DeSantis' struggles in the GOP presidential primary, sarcastically remarking that although they had their differences, one thing they both had in common was that "neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024."
The discussion then turned to the economy and the unemployment rates in Florida and California.
Newsom attempted to defend President Joe Biden's administration but was interrupted by Hannity, who jokingly asked if Biden was paying him. Hannity reminded Newsom that this was supposed to be a state vs. state debate.
Newsom responded by gesturing toward DeSantis, saying, "It is about the United States of America. I thought this guy was running for President of the United States."
DeSantis fired back, saying, "You are too! You just won't admit it! Why don't you just admit that you're running?"
The two governors continued to talk over each other until Hannity intervened. "All right, gentlemen," he said. "We can't talk over each other. I'm going to move on to my next question."
At one point in the debate, the topic of the governors' respective states was brought up. Newsom brought up the number of sizable mass shootings that have taken place in Florida, including the Parkland school shooting, where 17 people died.
In response, DeSantis held up a printout of a "poop map" showing where feces were found on the streets of San Francisco.
As the debate concluded, viewers were left with a sense of the divisive nature of American politics and the upcoming battle for the presidency. Several clips were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by both political sides exclaiming that their side of the debate won-handedly.
One user posted, "Governor Newsom took DeNazi out to the woodshed and gave him a verbal thrashing! Dems desperately need this type of unapologetic, FORCEFUL messaging going forward! Take off the kid gloves, let's go!"
Another shared the polar opposite viewpoint, writing, "It’s a blessing for DeSantis that California doesn’t enforce criminal laws anymore. Because he murdered Newsom tonight."
A third commented on the various takes on the platform, claiming, "Tonight has proven to me that politics have rotted people's brains so badly to be against one another — people on this h---site are literally living in completely different realities."