Gavin Newsom Takes Aim at Ron DeSantis' Campaign During Debate: 'Neither of Us Will Be the Nominee for Our Party in 2024'

Hosted by Fox News's Sean Hannity, the debate kicked off with both governors interrupting each other and arguing over various political topics.

Newsom took the opportunity to take a dig at DeSantis' struggles in the GOP presidential primary, sarcastically remarking that although they had their differences, one thing they both had in common was that "neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024."

The discussion then turned to the economy and the unemployment rates in Florida and California.