Donald Trump Slams 'Ridiculous' Opponent Ron DeSantis for Falling 51 Points Behind Him
On Friday, October 20, Donald Trump took yet another shot at rival Ron DeSantis’ campaign after the latest poll showed his numbers dropping.
“Wow! Looks like Ron DeSanctimonious has fallen to 3rd place, and heading down, in his ridiculous run to be President,” he wrote on Truth Social.
“Destroying Social Security and Medicare hasn’t exactly helped him! In the important Emerson Poll, he’s dropped to 8%, 51 Points behind his favorite President, ME,” he continued, before referencing the fact that DeSantis and other opponent Nikki Haley are neck and neck in the polls. “Birdbrain, who may be even worse, is fighting it out with others for a very distant 2nd place.”
He then bashed the Republican debates, which Trump has refused to participate in, saying, “The last debate was the lowest rated debate in history. The next and probably last one, in Miami, will do even worse. Republicans should not debate, they should UNITE in defeating the WORST & MOST INCOMPETENT ADMINISTRATION IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
As OK! previously reported, Trump has dominated the GOP primary polls since he announced he was running last year. The former president has continued to keep steady poll numbers despite the many legal woes he has faced this year.
The politician has been indicted four times for a series of alleged crimes, one of which includes his supposed attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
However, Trump is still adamantly claiming he is innocent and that there is a larger conspiracy of election fraud.
On Friday, October 20, he wrote to his followers indicating that he had proof of his innocence.
- Donald Trump Fires Back At Ron DeSantis With New Nickname 'Ron DeSanctus' As Tensions Grow Prior To 2024 Election
- 'This Is Fake News': Donald Trump Slammed by Rival Campaign After Spreading Rumors That Ron DeSantis Is Dropping Out of Presidential Race
- Donald Trump Attacks Fox News for 'Rigged Television' Due to Their Constant Coverage of Rival Ron DeSantis
"Does anyone notice that the Election Rigging Biden Administration never goes after the Riggers, but only after those that want to catch and expose the Rigging dogs?" he asked.
"Massive information and 100% evidence will be made available during the Corrupt Trials started by our Political Opponent," Trump added. "We will never let 2020 happen again. Look at the result, OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED. MAGA!!!"
This was not the first time the 77-year-old has claimed the election was stolen without supplying solid evidence, instead he's often claimed there was "ballot stuffing" and FBI collusion.
Amidst the current conflict between Hamas and Isreal, the ex-commander-in-chief alleged that if he had been rightfully elected the conflict would not have happened.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"If the election wasn't rigged, there would be nobody even thinking about going into Israel," he told a crowd while speaking in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, October 11. "The election was rigged, very sadly rigged."