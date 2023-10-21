OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Slams 'Ridiculous' Opponent Ron DeSantis for Falling 51 Points Behind Him

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 21 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

On Friday, October 20, Donald Trump took yet another shot at rival Ron DeSantis’ campaign after the latest poll showed his numbers dropping.

“Wow! Looks like Ron DeSanctimonious has fallen to 3rd place, and heading down, in his ridiculous run to be President,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is the current frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

“Destroying Social Security and Medicare hasn’t exactly helped him! In the important Emerson Poll, he’s dropped to 8%, 51 Points behind his favorite President, ME,” he continued, before referencing the fact that DeSantis and other opponent Nikki Haley are neck and neck in the polls. “Birdbrain, who may be even worse, is fighting it out with others for a very distant 2nd place.”

Article continues below advertisement

He then bashed the Republican debates, which Trump has refused to participate in, saying, “The last debate was the lowest rated debate in history. The next and probably last one, in Miami, will do even worse. Republicans should not debate, they should UNITE in defeating the WORST & MOST INCOMPETENT ADMINISTRATION IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

ron desantis
Source: MEGA

Ron DeSantis has been in second place for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination for most of his campaign..

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump has dominated the GOP primary polls since he announced he was running last year. The former president has continued to keep steady poll numbers despite the many legal woes he has faced this year.

The politician has been indicted four times for a series of alleged crimes, one of which includes his supposed attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

However, Trump is still adamantly claiming he is innocent and that there is a larger conspiracy of election fraud.

On Friday, October 20, he wrote to his followers indicating that he had proof of his innocence.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been indicted four times this year.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

"Does anyone notice that the Election Rigging Biden Administration never goes after the Riggers, but only after those that want to catch and expose the Rigging dogs?" he asked.

"Massive information and 100% evidence will be made available during the Corrupt Trials started by our Political Opponent," Trump added. "We will never let 2020 happen again. Look at the result, OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED. MAGA!!!"

Article continues below advertisement
ron desantis
Source: MEGA

Ron DeSantis is the governor of Florida.

This was not the first time the 77-year-old has claimed the election was stolen without supplying solid evidence, instead he's often claimed there was "ballot stuffing" and FBI collusion.

Amidst the current conflict between Hamas and Isreal, the ex-commander-in-chief alleged that if he had been rightfully elected the conflict would not have happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"If the election wasn't rigged, there would be nobody even thinking about going into Israel," he told a crowd while speaking in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, October 11. "The election was rigged, very sadly rigged."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.