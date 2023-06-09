Donald Trump Indictment: Ron DeSantis Accuses DOJ of 'Political Bias,' Says It Poses 'Mortal Threat' to 'Free Society'
Ron DeSantis voiced his opinion on Donald Trump's indictment via social media.
After news broke that the former president had been indicted in connection to the alleged mishandling of classified documents, the Florida Governor took to Twitter, accusing the government of siding with Democrats and claimed Republicans were being targeted.
"The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society," DeSantis, who recently launched his 2024 presidential campaign, wrote on Thursday, June 8, mere moments after Trump announced he had been formally charged in relation to the ongoing classified document federal investigation. "We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation," the 44-year-old claimed, asking: "Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary [Clinton] or Hunter [Biden]?"
The father-of-three then used the opportunity to promote his own political agenda, telling his followers, "The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all."
Trump was the one to share the news about his own indictment via Truth Social, the controversial politician's social media platform.
"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," the businessman alleged in a verbal attack against President Joe Biden.
In a follow up post, Trump alleged he'd been "summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM."
"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election," spewed the ex-POTUS — who was recently arrested for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels a $130,000 "hush money" payment to keep her quiet about their affair prior to the 2016 presidential election.
Trump angrily added: "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"
"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!" he concluded in a third upload.