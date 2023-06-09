Donald Trump Parties at Mar-a-Lago After Being Hit With Second Indictment, Ex-Prez Pulls Out iPad to DJ
Donald Trump appeared carefree just hours after he was hit with a second indictment on Thursday, June 8.
An insider told The New York Times that the 76-year-old was partying at Mar-a-Lago with his guests, as he wore his "Make America Great Again" red baseball hat. The former president pulled out his iPad to play music for his guests, turning to artists like Elvis, James Brown and opera singer Pavarotti.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted on seven counts in the special counsel's classified documents probe.
He took to Truth Social to share the news and maintain his innocence after he allegedly took classified documents from the White House after he was no longer president.
"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump began.
"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election," he continued. "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"
"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America," he concluded. "We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!
After CNN reported Trump was allegedly caught on camera confirming he took the materials, he was asked about the ordeal during an interview with Sean Hannity days later.
“No, I don’t know anything about it,” the politician claimed. “All I know is this: everything I did was right. We have the Presidential Records Act, which I abided by 100 percent.”
“I have the right to declassify as president," he continued.