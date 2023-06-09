Donald Trump Parties at Mar-a-Lago After Being Hit With Second Indictment, Ex-Prez Pulls Out iPad to DJ

As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted on seven counts in the special counsel's classified documents probe.

He took to Truth Social to share the news and maintain his innocence after he allegedly took classified documents from the White House after he was no longer president.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump began.