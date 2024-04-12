'Lies About Everything': Donald Trump Exposed for Telling Jon Voight He Beat Two of the Best Golf Pros in the Country
Donald Trump was caught telling Jon Voight a big lie when they interacted at a recent event.
"This guy right here. Every one of his movies was a smash. Can we do a golf tournament? He and I played two of the best pros in the country. We beat them — is that right?" the ex-president said in the clip, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Trump tonight telling Jon Voight that he recently beat two of the best pros in the country in golf," the caption read alongside the clip.
Of course, people couldn't help but call out Trump, 77, for being delusional. One person wrote, "Donald Trump is consistent, if nothing else. He lies about everything, big and small. From lying about elections to lying about his golf score, the man lies like he breathes. And Jon Voight was at Mar-a-Lago? The place has become a flop house for washed-up celebrities," while another said, "It's almost like they're in their own little fantasy world, where Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln and the victim of a vast conspiracy to destroy him."
A third person added, "How odd that the guy who lies about literally everything and has never had any cameras at his golf “tournaments” magically keeps winning all the time."
Voight, 85, is close with Trump and one of his supporters.
The actor, who endorsed Trump last spring, recently came to his defense, calling out Robert De Niro for saying he'd like to punch Trump "in the face."
“I don’t know of too many men who haven’t expressed some sort of similar sexual terms toward women, especially in their younger years,” he wrote, referring to Trump's shocking remarks he made in 2005 during an audio conversation with Access Hollywood host Billy Bush.
He continued, “Donald Trump’s words were not as damaging as Robert DeNiro’s ugly rant. Trump’s words did not hurt anyone. Can you imagine if any Republican said words like Robert DeNiro used – against Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama? All h--- would break loose. I am calling for all Trump supporters to express their outrage and anger against DeNiro and all of the Republican turncoats against Trump. Let Donald Trump know we are completely behind him, and may God give him the strength to continue his calling.”