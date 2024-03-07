It's War! Donald Trump Is a 'Traitor to the United States,' Says Former White House Aide Anthony Scaramucci: 'Headed for Prison'
One of Donald Trump's former White House aides Anthony Scaramucci took to X, formerly known as Twitter, calling his ex-boss a "traitor to the United States" and claimed that Trump would be spending the rest of his life in prison.
Scaramucci was a hedge funder and longtime Trump associate who served as the White House Communications Director for ten days in 2017, the shortest tenure of the position in U.S. history.
Since being fired, Scaramucci has been a vocal critic of the former president. He's appeared on multiple news segments giving his two cents on Trump's decision-making and the legal trials that have been piling up on the ex-president.
On Thursday, March 7, Scaramucci took to X, where he predicted, "If Trump doesn't win in November ( he won’t) he's headed for what for him will be life in prison. He is a traitor to the United States. If he doesn't come up with the bond money he loses what he values the most, his physical possessions."
Several Trump supporters flooded the comment section of his post claiming, "There is a zero percent chance he goes to prison."
One of the top comments read, "Many here believe YOU are the traitor. Ten days in the White House might be the quickest firing in the history of American politics ... we know where this is coming from."
Another user mocked the former Trump ally, writing, "You tweet like a bitter teenage girl. You've become such a dork."
As OK! previously reported, Scaramucci also claimed Trump is "slapping" his supporters in the face by repeatedly mocking military members.
The former White House Communications Director claimed Trump "believes that the people that support him are actually pro-military, he believes that they're pro-patriotic," yet he continues to make controversial comments about past and current servicemembers.
"He wants to see how hard he can push his supporters to support him," Scaramucci explained. "Remember where he's talked about killing people on 5th Ave and these people will still support him."
This comes after Trump implied that Haley's husband — who is serving as a Major in the National Guard — had abandoned her throughout her campaign.
As of Wednesday, March 6, Trump is now the preemptive Republican nominee for president. His only remaining opposition, Haley, dropped out of the race after underperforming on Super Tuesday.
The only thing that could prevent Trump from winning the nomination is if anything happens with any of the four indictments against him that would make him ineligible to run for president.