It's War! Donald Trump Is a 'Traitor to the United States,' Says Former White House Aide Anthony Scaramucci: 'Headed for Prison'

As OK! previously reported, Scaramucci also claimed Trump is "slapping" his supporters in the face by repeatedly mocking military members.

The former White House Communications Director claimed Trump "believes that the people that support him are actually pro-military, he believes that they're pro-patriotic," yet he continues to make controversial comments about past and current servicemembers.

"He wants to see how hard he can push his supporters to support him," Scaramucci explained. "Remember where he's talked about killing people on 5th Ave and these people will still support him."

This comes after Trump implied that Haley's husband — who is serving as a Major in the National Guard — had abandoned her throughout her campaign.

