Donald Trump's Las Vegas Rally Torn Apart for Looking Like He's at an Italian Restaurant: Watch
Donald Trump's recent Las Vegas rally had people highly confused.
Social media went wild after the former President's rally in Nevada on Friday, August 23, where it looked like he was holding a political event in an Italian restaurant.
"Is Trump speaking from inside a Buca di Beppo?" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user remarked while referencing the California restaurant chain.
"I think Donald is at Olive Garden," another replied about the background the right-wing leader was standing in front of.
"I really want to hate on Donald, but I also really like endless breadsticks," a third jokingly added.
"I believe that’s a Macaroni Grill," a fourth sarcastically quipped.
It's been a wild week for Trump, 78, who was slammed after viewers claimed he would not "shut up" during an interview with Fox News after his opponent in the 2024 election, Kamala Harris, gave her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, August 22.
"She's not having success. I'm doing great with the Hispanic voters. I'm doing great with Black men. I'm doing great with women because women want safety," he ranted during his appearance on the cable news network.
"I am loving this because he just comes off as incredibly desperate. I remember the times when they would skip a commercial break to allow him to speak. Those days are gone. Shut up. Byeeee Donald," one social media user commented about the meltdown.
"Someone needs to take the keys away from the old man before he hurts himself," another chimed in.
As OK! previously reported, Robert F. Kennedy, who was running as a third-party candidate, suspended this campaign and threw his support behind the businessman.
"I encourage you to vote for me," the famous offspring said in a statement. "I could conceivably still end up in the White House in a contingent election."
However, Kennedy noted how there was no "realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control" as it stands right now. "So I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House," he continued. "Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place, primarily. These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump."