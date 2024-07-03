Stormy Daniels Says Being Asked 'Horrific' Questions About Her Sexual Interaction With Donald Trump 'Made Me Remember Things' Again
Adult film star Stormy Daniels shared new graphic details about her traumatic encounter with former President Donald Trump and revealed how his supporters have become more "brazen" in sending her death threats.
Daniels appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show at MSNBC on Tuesday, July 2, where she was asked to go through her testimony in court and provide context for what was being said.
"When you say the blood left her hands and feet, like you stand up too fast, everything spinned — you mean you were shocked?"
"Honestly, even if he still had his clothes on, I still would've been startled. Then, I realized he was minus a lot of clothing, then I was like, 'Oh no, what's happening?'" she explained.
Daniels then revealed that Trump laid down with his body stretched out, referring to an infamous image of Burt Reynolds on a bear-skin rug.
During the interview, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, recalled Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, "s--- shaming" her when she testified in court.
"They asked me such horrific, specific questions like, 'Did his tongue dart in and out of your mouth?'" She recalled, "'When he was touching your breast, did he flick and roll or pinch your nipples?', 'What did his skin feel like?'"
"That made me remember things I didn't remember until then," Daniels continued.
- Stormy Daniels Mocks 'Tiny' Donald Trump in Stand-Up Comedy Show: 'At Least He Didn't Fall Asleep During My Testimony'
- Stormy Daniels Says Her 'Life Will Never Be Normal' After Donald Trump Trial: 'I Don't Know If I've Quite Processed It Yet'
- Stormy Daniels Urges Melania Trump to 'Leave' Husband Donald Because He's a 'Convicted Felon'
Later in the interview, Daniels also revealed the death threats she has received "are so much more graphic and detailed" after the trial.
“People don’t care. It’s scary,” she said.
She told Maddow there have been threats on Facebook “from people in my own community” and terrifying warnings about people coming to abuse and murder her family members — including her young daughter.
Daniels recalled being doxxed, with her home address being shared all over online forums while giving evidence as a witness during the trial.
She told the MSNBC host that her mailbox was “destroyed,” that her animals had been injured, and she is now terrified to venture outside over a fear of being followed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The adult film actress told Maddow, "For every person who'd celebrated Trump's conviction, there was another very upset."
“It just poured gasoline on some of the stuff that I had been going through the entire time,” she said.
When Daniels was asked if she feared Trump returning to the White House, she told the host that she envisioned him trying to make an example of her. She suggested his followers might be “more bold” in the future if they think they can obtain a presidential pardon from him for anything that they do in his name.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment that was made to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.
His sentencing hearing has been delayed until September.