President Joe Biden Close to Falling Down the Stairs of Air Force One After Its Revealed His Staff Is on a Mission to Prevent Major Spills

There's been a lot of chatter about Biden's state of mind as he gears up to run for president again. Though some are nervous that he's too old to be in office, he made it clear during a speech he's more than fine to run the country.

“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”