President Joe Biden Close to Falling Down the Stairs of Air Force One After Its Revealed His Staff Is on a Mission to Prevent Major Spills
President Joe Biden almost took a tumble while getting off the Air Force One stairs in Michigan on Tuesday, September 26 — just hours after it was revealed that his team is on a mission to prevent him from falling in public in the future.
The 80-year-old just landed in Detroit when he slipped around the eighth step of the airplane. However, he quickly recovered and continued down the steps.
As OK! previously reported, the president's team is aware of him stumbling in public — something they want to prevent from happening while he's on the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 election.
“Democrats, including some in the administration, are terrified that Biden will have a bad fall — with a nightmare scenario of it happening in the weeks before the November 2024 election,” the report from Axios states. “Some senior Democrats privately have been frustrated with Biden’s advance team for months, citing the [Air Force Academy] sandbag incident and noting that the president often appears not to know which direction to go after he speaks at a podium.”
To help the politician, Axios claims Biden is now wearing tennis shoes to prevent him from slipping, and he's using the short stairs on Air Force One, which has a lower deck.
However, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates was less than pleased with the report, stating: “This article fits an unfortunate pattern of media attempting to sensationalize something that has long been public, rather than covering the president’s very real achievements for hardworking Americans.”
There's been a lot of chatter about Biden's state of mind as he gears up to run for president again. Though some are nervous that he's too old to be in office, he made it clear during a speech he's more than fine to run the country.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”