President Joe Biden Stumbles While Boarding Air Force One — Days After 'Watch Your Step' Sign Was Seen on Stairs

Earlier this year, Biden suffered a nasty fall after tripping over a sandbag while attending the 2023 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado on Thursday, June 1.

"I saw Biden go down and get back up," Fox News correspondent Matt Finn tweeted after the incident. "There was strong sun during some of the Air Force Academy grad. He stood for a long time shaking the hand of all 900+ cadets."

"I was keeping my eye on him, he appeared alert and in good stamina throughout," he continued, adding that he "took fall at end, crossing stage."

