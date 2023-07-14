President Joe Biden Stumbles While Boarding Air Force One — Days After 'Watch Your Step' Sign Was Seen on Stairs
President Joe Biden appeared to briefly miss his footing while boarding Air Force One on Thursday, July 13, only days after reports that a "watch your step" sign had been added to the stairs of the presidential plane.
The 80-year-old was on his way back from a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, when the slip occurred. "About half way up he appeared to stumble very slightly but kept walking on up," a press pool report stated. "He turned to wave to the staff out on the tarmac and went in."
The "watch your step" sign was first spotted on Air Force One when the POTUS arrived in the U.K. on Sunday, July 9. It was believed to have been provided by the U.S. Air Force, per a news outlet, but it was also speculated online that the individual airport may have supplied the sign.
This is one of many times the Commander-in-Chief has nearly taken a tumble in recent years. As OK! previously reported, he's been spotted stumbling several times while walking up and down the airplane steps on his many worldwide travels.
Earlier this year, Biden suffered a nasty fall after tripping over a sandbag while attending the 2023 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado on Thursday, June 1.
"I saw Biden go down and get back up," Fox News correspondent Matt Finn tweeted after the incident. "There was strong sun during some of the Air Force Academy grad. He stood for a long time shaking the hand of all 900+ cadets."
"I was keeping my eye on him, he appeared alert and in good stamina throughout," he continued, adding that he "took fall at end, crossing stage."
Continuing his string of bad luck, that same day, Biden reportedly hit his head on the doorframe of his helicopter after arriving home, "but otherwise appeared spry."
Later, the POTUS poked fun at himself to a crowd of reporters, joking: "I got sandbagged!" before doing a playful jig and walking inside.
Newsweek reported that the Air Force was rumored to have provided the sign.