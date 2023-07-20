Frail Joe Biden FORCED to Use 'Lower Stairs' on Air Force One to Avoid More Embarrassing Tripping Incidents
Joe Biden's advisers have had enough with POTUS' embarrassing stumbling misshaps — and apparently put a plan in place to prevent further humiliation for him and his administration.
According to a report published Wednesday, July 19, Biden is using "lower stairs" on Air Force One to avoid tripping incidents, such as the one that took place days prior amid his return from a press conference in Helsinki, Finland.
Two of Biden's advisors "privately acknowledged an intentional shift to steer the 80-year-old president to the lower stairs more often to make his travel easier and limit the possibility for missteps," it was reported.
Another reported part of the plan was a change in his footwear, as he was notably wearing sneakers as opposed to dress shoes recently.
"The sneakers are another concession to comfort necessitated by age," according to the report. "One person close to the president said Biden used to always resist wearing anything other than dress shoes, believing that any other footwear look was unpresidential. But he has eased up on that stance in recent months."
The report emphasized that Biden's aides are doing everything they can to "limit situations where any signs of physical frailty might be on heightened display."
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the reported change and whether the president was having "mobility problems," to which she replied: "I don’t have any decision process to walk through."
"I’m sure there’s a protocol that’s used for the — for Air Force One. I just don’t have one," she elaborated.
Biden has notably tripped multiple times while walking up the Air Force One stairs, which hasn't helped the public's concern regarding his health. Most recently, Biden was caught stumbling on Thursday, July 13, while boarding his plane.
"About half way up he appeared to stumble very slightly but kept walking on up," a press pool report stated. "He turned to wave to the staff out on the tarmac and went in."
The incident took place mere days after it was reported that a "watch your step" sign had been added to the stairs of the presidential plane.
Per Fox News, Politico reported Biden's change of travel.