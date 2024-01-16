Donald Trump Hilariously Trolled After Infant Won't Stop Crying During Speech: 'That Baby Is All of Us Listening to Him'
Donald Trump recently gave a speech in Iowa, but people couldn't help but focus on the baby crying in the background.
"We did a job like frankly nobody has done in a long, long time," the former president, 77, said as the tot could be heard wailing. "We didn't have terrorism. We didn't have people pouring into our country. We didn't have an invasion where people were pouring in and coming in from prisons all over the world, from mental institutions and insane asylums all over the world."
Of course, people couldn't help but mock the clip, which soon went viral. "The baby is trying to save the Republican Party," one person joked, while another said, "That baby is all of us listening to him."
Some people also referred to when Trump asked a woman with a crying baby to leave an event he was speaking at in Ashburn, Va, in 2016.
At the time, he said: "Don't worry about that baby, I love babies… I hear that baby crying, I like it. Actually I was only kidding, you can get the baby out of here."
He added: "I think she believed me that I love having a baby crying while I am speaking."
- Donald Trump Mocked After Awkwardly Dangling Infant for Photo-Op: 'He's Never Held a Baby in His Life'
- 'These Are Bad People': Donald Trump Slams Judge for Refusing to Push Back Trial in Order to Support Melania at Mom's Funeral
- Donald Trump Trashes the Biden Family at Florida Rally: 'My Kids Aren't So Spoiled'
On Monday, January 15, Trump won the Iowa caucuses, but he then had to travel to New York City for his second E. Jean Carroll defamation trial.
"After a historic win in Iowa, I am going to the Biden encouraged Witch Hunt in Lower Manhattan to fight against a FAKE Case from a woman I have never met, seen, or touched (Celebrity Lines don’t count!). Naturally, it starts right after Iowa, and during the very important New Hampshire primary where, despite their sinister attempts, I will be tonight! It is a giant Election Interference Scam, pushed and financed by political operatives. I had no idea who this woman was. PURE FICTION!" he wrote on Truth Social prior to appearing in court.
This week, Trump will split his time between the campaign trial and the courtroom as the jury decides how much money in damages the former president must pay Carroll for his 2019 defamatory statements about her sexual assault allegations.
Trump also attempted to push back his trial in order to attend Melania Trump's mother's funeral on Thursday, January 18.
But Manhattan federal judge Lewis Kaplan didn't budge.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"My wife's mother, who was incredible and a great beauty inside and out – incredible woman – she just died," Trump told the Indianola crowd on Sunday, January 14. "And my wife was pretty devastated by that. I have a trial going on, a totally fake trial. And we asked the judge if I could take a day off for a funeral for my mother-in-law, who was very close to me also. And he said, 'No.' These are animals. Can you imagine that?"