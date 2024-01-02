Donald Trump Doubles Down on Claim President Joe Biden Is Welcoming 'Drug Lords, Human Traffickers and Terrorists' Into the U.S.
Donald Trump repeated his prior allegations that President Joe Biden was allowing dangerous illegal immigrants to enter the country in a message shared to Truth Social on Tuesday, January 2.
"There is an INVASION going on at our Southern Border!!!" he wrote. "Millions of people, including Drugs [sic] Lords, Human Traffickers, and Terrorists, are being welcomed into the USA by the Worst and most Incompetent President in the history of our Country — Crooked Joe Biden. MAGA2024!!!"
This mirrors similar claims to ones he made in an all-caps rant shared to Truth Social on Christmas.
"THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, LIED TO CONGRESS, CHEATED ON FISA, RIGGED A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, ALLOWED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS, TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, SCREWED UP IN AFGHANISTAN, & JOE BIDEN’S MISFITS & THUGS, LIKE DERANGED JACK SMITH, ARE COMING AFTER ME, AT LEVELS OF PERSECUTION NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY??? IT’S CALLED ELECTION INTERFERENCE. MERRY CHRISTMAS!" he wrote over the holiday weekend.
The 77-year-old has been ramping up his attacks on Biden's immigration policies and immigrants in general in recent weeks. As OK! previously reported, he went so far as to declare they were "poisoning the blood" of the country.
- Donald Trump Whines About 'Joe Biden's Misfits and Thugs' for 'Coming After Me' in Unhinged Christmas Eve Rant
- 'Nothing Works!': Donald Trump Claims the U.S. Is Falling Apart During 'Clown' Joe Biden's Presidency
- Former President Donald Trump Avows To 'Destroy' Cartels In Bizarre Truth Social Statement
"That’s what they’ve done,” Trump told the cheering crowd at his Saturday, December 16, rally in Durham, N.H. "They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America … but all over the world."
Critics of the controversial politician immediately likened the concerning remarks to similar comments made by Adolf Hitler. However, Trump insisted he "knew nothing" about the famed German dictator.
"I’m not a student of Hitler. I never read his works," he said in a recent interview. "They say that he said something about blood. He didn’t say it the way I said it either, by the way. It’s a very different kind of a statement."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"What I’m saying when I talk about people coming into our country is they are destroying our country. This country is ... we have prisoners coming in," he continued. "We have mental patients coming in by the thousands, really by the millions. Because you take a look, I believe the number will be 15 million people, maybe more than that, by the time this lunatic leaves office."