Donald Trump Doubles Down on Claim President Joe Biden Is Welcoming 'Drug Lords, Human Traffickers and Terrorists' Into the U.S.

"There is an INVASION going on at our Southern Border!!!" he wrote. "Millions of people, including Drugs [sic] Lords, Human Traffickers, and Terrorists, are being welcomed into the USA by the Worst and most Incompetent President in the history of our Country — Crooked Joe Biden. MAGA2024!!!"

This mirrors similar claims to ones he made in an all-caps rant shared to Truth Social on Christmas.