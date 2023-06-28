OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Trolled for 'Pathetic' Dance Moves at New Hampshire Rally: 'Practicing for Prison'

donald trump legal team doj wanted jan documents
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 28 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump was mocked for his dance moves, which he proudly showed off at a New Hampshire rally on Tuesday, June 27.

After wrapping up his speech, the former president, 77, moved around, but people couldn't help but laugh at him.

Article continues below advertisement

One person wrote, "Practicing for prison, no doubt," while another said, "Trump's cell dance for his partner in jail."

A third user quipped, "Is Dancing With the Stars still a show? I see real potential here," while a fourth said, "Again it’s just pathetic. He is an old broken record."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump was caught on tape talking about classified documents — something he did not put in his speech, but he discussed it with an outlet.

"I don’t know of any recordings that we should be concerned with because I don’t do things wrong. I do things right," Trump told Fox News Digital. "I’m a legitimate person."

donaldtrump
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“These are the papers,” Trump said in the audio recording while discussing the Pentagon attack plans.

“I was just thinking, because we were talking about it. And you know, he said, ‘He wanted to attack Iran, and what…’” Trump added.

“See as president I could have declassified it,” Trump said. “Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”

“Now we have a problem,” his staffer responded.

“Isn’t that interesting,” Trump said.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Trump also mentioned Hillary Clinton's emails.

“Hillary would print that out all the time, you know. Her private emails,” a Trump staffer said, to which he replied, “No, she’d send it to Anthony Weiner,” referring to the former Democratic congressman.

Article continues below advertisement
mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

In a June interview with Bret Baier, Trump maintained his innocence after he was indicted and arrested for holding onto classified documents at his Florida home.

“There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things,” Trump stated. “And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.