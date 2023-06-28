Donald Trump Trolled for 'Pathetic' Dance Moves at New Hampshire Rally: 'Practicing for Prison'
Donald Trump was mocked for his dance moves, which he proudly showed off at a New Hampshire rally on Tuesday, June 27.
After wrapping up his speech, the former president, 77, moved around, but people couldn't help but laugh at him.
One person wrote, "Practicing for prison, no doubt," while another said, "Trump's cell dance for his partner in jail."
A third user quipped, "Is Dancing With the Stars still a show? I see real potential here," while a fourth said, "Again it’s just pathetic. He is an old broken record."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was caught on tape talking about classified documents — something he did not put in his speech, but he discussed it with an outlet.
"I don’t know of any recordings that we should be concerned with because I don’t do things wrong. I do things right," Trump told Fox News Digital. "I’m a legitimate person."
“These are the papers,” Trump said in the audio recording while discussing the Pentagon attack plans.
“I was just thinking, because we were talking about it. And you know, he said, ‘He wanted to attack Iran, and what…’” Trump added.
“See as president I could have declassified it,” Trump said. “Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”
“Now we have a problem,” his staffer responded.
“Isn’t that interesting,” Trump said.
- 'Grow a Pair': 'The View' Laughs at Kevin McCarthy After He Apologizes to Donald Trump for Doubting His Strength in 2024 Election
- Donald Trump Sues Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll for Defamation, Claims She 'Attacked' His Reputation
- 'Morning Joe' Mocks Donald Trump for Bragging About 'Plans for a Golf Course' — NOT Classified Documents
Trump also mentioned Hillary Clinton's emails.
“Hillary would print that out all the time, you know. Her private emails,” a Trump staffer said, to which he replied, “No, she’d send it to Anthony Weiner,” referring to the former Democratic congressman.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a June interview with Bret Baier, Trump maintained his innocence after he was indicted and arrested for holding onto classified documents at his Florida home.
“There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things,” Trump stated. “And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.”