Donald Trump Has Trouble Walking Down Steps at Elvis' Graceland: 'I’m Very Careful'
March 25 2026, Published 6:11 p.m. ET
Donald Trump seemed to have trouble walking down a few steps when he visited Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion on March 23.
The president, 79, looked worried as he softly and carefully descended down the staircase, according to video footage from his aide Margo Martin.
Donald Trump Visited Graceland on Monday
The clip, which was posted on an Instagram Story, showed Trump looking anxious as he walked.
“It’s great, it’s a part of history,” Trump told reporters about his trip to Memphis, Tenn. “Elvis is a part of history, and I think it was great, really nice.”
In September 2025, the billionaire spoke to other government leaders about how he needs to be cautious about going up and down flights of steps.
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“I’m very careful. You know, when I walk downstairs — like I’m on stairs like these stairs — I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn’t work out well,” he said at the time. “Just walk nice and easy. You don’t have to set any record.”
While the politician's health has been under much scrutiny in recent months, his "nasty-looking" cankles have taken the spotlight in the last few days.
Earlier this month, Trump appeared to have swollen ankles while coming back from a trip to Florida.
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Donald Trump Was Previously Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency
His suit pants showed off his thick and bulging ankles, which hilariously caught fanfare online.
“Oh JEEZ that is really, really bad. Dude needs to be on a strong diuretic,” a person quipped. “That is rather nasty looking and quite extreme."
“Trump’s ankle does show legit, massive pitting edema around the malleolus and lower leg. No denying it looks painful and established due to chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) on record," someone else wrote.
“Swollen ankles aren't a symptom of dementia itself, but they often go hand-in-hand. From reduced mobility and 'gravity pooling' to side effects from blood pressure meds, edema is a common hurdle for those living with cognitive decline. Keep those feet elevated! #DementiaCare," one explained on social media.
The thickening is believed to be a symptom of CVI, as he was diagnosed with the condition in July 2025.
"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hands and also swelling in the president’s legs," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement at the time. "In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today."