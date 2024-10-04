or
Donald Trump Slams 'Low IQ War Hawk' Liz Cheney After She Campaigns With Kamala Harris: 'What a Pathetic Couple'

Donald Trump slammed 'Low IQ War Hawk' Liz Cheney after she endorsed Kamala Harris endorsement.

Oct. 4 2024, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

Donald Trump took aim at Representative Liz Cheney for siding with VP Kamala Harris.

After Cheney, a Republican, made her first appearance on the campaign trail beside Harris, he took to Truth Social to rant about the ordeal.

Liz Cheney appeared at campaign rally alongside Kamala Harris.

“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” Trump, 78, wrote. “The people of Wyoming are really smart!”

“She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs, ILLEGALLY DESTROYED & DELETED all documents, information, and evidence,” he added.

Liz Cheney is a frequent critic of Donald Trump.

The ex-president also went on to bash Cheney's dad, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and his foreign policy decision-making.

“Her father, Dick, was a leader of our ridiculous journey into the Middle East, where Trillions of Dollars were spent, millions of people were killed – and for what? NOTHING,” he said of Dick, who confirmed in early September that he would back Harris in the upcoming 2024 election.

Donald Trump called out Liz Cheney on Truth Social.

“Well, today, these two fools, because the Republican Party no longer wants them, endorsed the most Liberal Senator in the U.S. Senate, further Left than even Pocahontas or Crazy Bernie Sanders – Lyin’ Kamala Harris,” he continued. “What a pathetic couple that is, both suffering gravely from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Good Luck to them both!!!”

Liz has been a vocal critic of Donald. During the rally in Wisconsin with Harris, she said: "I was a Republican even before Donald Trump started spray-tanning."

Liz Cheney played a key role in Donald Trump's second impeachment.

The two have been feuding for quite some time, as the congresswoman played a key role in Donald's second impeachment, being one of 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching him for his role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

“Our work is far from over,” she said after everything occurred. “I have said since January 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office — and I mean it.”

For his part, Donald celebrated Liz stepping down.

“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others,” he wrote on his social media platform. “Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!”

