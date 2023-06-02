'That's Not Inspiring': Donald Trump Roasts President Joe Biden for Tumbling Over at Graduation Ceremony
Hours after President Joe Biden fell down at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 1, Donald Trump weighed in on the viral moment.
"He actually fell down? Well, I hope he wasn't hurt," Trump said during a town hall from Iowa. "The whole thing is crazy. You've got to be careful about that ... even if you have to tiptoe down the ramp."
"That's a bad place to fall ... that's not inspiring," he added.
At the event, Biden, 80, tripped and fell on a sandbag.
Fortunately, he was not hurt and later poked fun at the situation. "I got sandbagged!" he told reporters later on.
"He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," Ben LaBolt, the White House communications director, tweeted following the public's concern.
This is hardly the first time Biden has fallen down in public as more and more people are worried about his age amid campaigning for the 2024 election.
"There was that heart-stopping moment when he almost fell over coming down the stairs a day or two ago," Luce said at the Financial Times Weekend Festival on May 20. "He didn't use a railing, and Jill wasn't there with him."
"Every time that happens, your heart is in your mouth because these things could be consequential. Is that a concern?" he asked Hillary Clinton.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it," Clinton stated. "But, you know, he has this great saying — and I think he's right — don't judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I am of the camp that I think he's determined to run; he has a good record that, three years ago, people would not have predicted would have gotten done. He doesn't get the credit yet for what is happening out in the country in terms of jobs and growth and planning for the future with CHIPS and other stuff. So, I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election because I think he can be re-elected, and that's what we should all hope for."