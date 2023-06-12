Donald Trump Threatens to 'Appoint a Real Special Prosecutor to Go After Corrupt' President Joe Biden if He's Re-Elected

“This thing is a disgrace,” the former president replied. “And virtually everybody other than a lowlife like Bill Barr, who, as you know, I terminated because he was gutless. He wouldn’t do what you’re supposed to do. But everybody says this is a disgraceful indictment.”

“I think he’s a coward who didn’t do his job,” he continued. “We had unbelievable people, as you know, in the administration. But we also had some that we got wrong. And Bill Barr was a mistake. And now he goes and he sits down — if they can find a chair for him, because it’s not that easy — and he sits down and he just bloviates and it’s disgraceful. It’s actually unpatriotic. It’s so bad for our country, just so bad. But, you know, he’s got a lot of hatred. When I talk about a slob like Bill Barr, just a stupid person in a lot of ways, this is really not the standard."