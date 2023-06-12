OK Magazine
Donald Trump Threatens to 'Appoint a Real Special Prosecutor to Go After Corrupt' President Joe Biden if He's Re-Elected

Jun. 12 2023, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to threaten President Joe Biden after being indicted on 37 criminal counts for mishandling classified documents.

“I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL ‘PROSECUTOR’ TO GO AFTER THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, & ALL OTHERS INVOLVED WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ELECTIONS, BORDERS, & COUNTRY ITSELF!” Trump, 76, wrote.

Some of Trump's allies have accused the Biden administration of having a political motive against Trump, who is running in the 2024 election.

However, Former Attorney General Bill Barr weighed in on the situation and implied Trump could be in a lot of trouble.

"If even half of [the indictment] is true then he's toast. It's a very detailed indictment, and it's very, very damning," Barr said on Fox News Sunday.

"This idea of presenting Trump as a victim here — the victim of a witch hunt — is ridiculous. Yes, he's been a victim in the past. Yes his adversaries have obsessively pursued him with phony claims, and I've been at his side defending him when he is a victim, but this is much different. He's not a victim here," Barr added. "He was totally wrong that he had the right to have those documents. Those documents are among the most sensitive secrets the country has."

Naturally, Trump fought back against Barr in a rant.

“This thing is a disgrace,” the former president replied. “And virtually everybody other than a lowlife like Bill Barr, who, as you know, I terminated because he was gutless. He wouldn’t do what you’re supposed to do. But everybody says this is a disgraceful indictment.”

“I think he’s a coward who didn’t do his job,” he continued. “We had unbelievable people, as you know, in the administration. But we also had some that we got wrong. And Bill Barr was a mistake. And now he goes and he sits down — if they can find a chair for him, because it’s not that easy — and he sits down and he just bloviates and it’s disgraceful. It’s actually unpatriotic. It’s so bad for our country, just so bad. But, you know, he’s got a lot of hatred. When I talk about a slob like Bill Barr, just a stupid person in a lot of ways, this is really not the standard."

