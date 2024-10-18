'His Gait Is Worse Than a Peg-Legged Pirate': Donald Trump's Unsteady Walk Sparks Health Concerns — Watch
Donald Trump's Thursday, October 17, visit to the Knockout Barber Shop in the Bronx, N.Y., has sparked health concerns.
In a viral social media video, the ex-president was walking in between two rows of people, but he was taking a wide stance and uneven steps as he did so.
People were quick to call him out, with one person joking, "Is that the full diaper walk?"
"Dude's gait is worse than a peg-legged pirate sailing through some rough sea," quipped a second person, while a third wrote, "Dude is walking like they're on a f------ boat. WTF."
"An unsteady gait is a common issue for Dementia patients," claimed a fourth. "The foam mats exacerbated his balance issues."
The father-of-five's physical and mental health has been questioned for months, with some claiming he's exhibited signs of dementia, such as needing help walking, getting confused and mixing up facts.
One source said Trump's tiredness is what's led to him canceling several planned interviews, including a recent one with The Shade Room.
- Donald Trump Is Hiding the 'Truth' About His 'Weight' and 'Health,' Claims Ex-Aide: He 'Dictates' Every Doctor's Note
- Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After He's Seen 'Dragging' Right Leg While Giving Out Pizza: Watch
- Donald Trump Roasts President Joe Biden's 'Skinny Legs' and 'Terrible' Beach Photos: 'He's Walking on Toothpicks'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"As no interview materialized, Shade Room staff began feeling that feet were being dragged inside Trump’s campaign. No date was ever set, we’re told, but the intention was to try and work toward a sit-down," Politico reported of the recent mess.
In a conversation earlier this week, when describing why an interview hadn’t come together just yet, a Trump adviser told The Shade Room producers that Trump was "exhausted and refusing [some] interviews, but that could change" at any time.
Omarosa Manigault Newman — who once worked in Trump's White House and on The Apprentice — touched on the subject earlier this week.
"The reason Donald Trump is canceling these interviews is when he starts to stumble, he starts to pivot," she spilled to CNN's Laura Coates. "He wants to talk about you. He’ll start attacking you, Laura, instead of talking about policy issues because he can’t recall what they are.”
"He cannot repeat consistently his position on key issues… and that’s what you’re seeing in his decline right now," the writer, 50, continued.
She also claimed the ex-president forces doctors to tweak their health reports on him.
"Donald Trump dictated if for every single doctor from his original doctrine, 2015 to [medical advisor] Ronny Jackson to the doctors that came on after that. The one thing about Donald Trump is that you will never see the truth about his weight, about his health," she insisted.
"I think that reporters should start asking different questions, very specific questions. I think they should ask about his health in terms of his heart. They should ask has Donald Trump ever had any issues with, for instance, has he ever had a stint," the reality star added. "I think a journalist should ask that and see if they’ll answer the true question… but the truth is that they’ve been covering things up and they have not been forthright with this country and the nation needs to know what his true health status is."