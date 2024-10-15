'Seriously Not Well': Donald Trump Criticized After Appearing Confused on Stage at Pennsylvania Town Hall
Donald Trump sparked more concerns about his cognitive health after the 78-year-old appeared confused regarding instructions he'd previously given to guest speaker Kristi Noem at a Pennsylvania town hall event on Monday, October 14.
The South Dakota governor asked the former POTUS, "Sir, do you want to play your song and greet a few people?"
Trump replied, "What song?"
Noem slowly responded, "Well, you had said you wanted to close with a specific song..."
"Okay, let's do a couple of...How about a couple of really beauties and we'll sit down, relax," he said.
Following the brief back-and-forth, critics on social media speculated the politician could be suffering from dementia or other forms of cognitive decline.
One user wrote, "Trump is clearly not all there mentally. This has been obvious for awhile. He's old and confused and in no condition to be president," and a second responded, "Trump is seriously not well."
A third critic quipped, "Let's play your song and get you to bed, grandpa."
As OK! previously reported, Trump's town hall also faced criticism for ending the question and answer portion early after at least two attendees fainted from the heat, and instead, played music for roughly 39 minutes.
Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas wrote via X, "Trump talked for a little and decided instead to play his favorite music to the crowd. He’s standing on stage. We’ve listened to opera songs 'Ave Maria,' 'Con Te Paritiro' and now we are listening and watching James Brown and Pavarotti on video singing ‘This is a Man’s World.' Trump urges people to vote and then plays the Y.M.C.A."
"I don’t know what happened tonight other than two people needed medical attention and it became clear Trump didn’t think Q/A should continue," Llenas added. "So he started playing some music and continued to play more music when the crowd didn’t seem to want to leave. So for about an hour there was an impromptu concert. Idk."
The following day, Trump brushed off the comments and described the night as "amazing" in a Tuesday, October 15, Truth Social update.
"The Q and A was almost finished when people began fainting from the excitement and heat," he said. "We started playing music while we waited, and just kept it going. So different, but it ended up being a GREAT EVENING!"
However, Llenas claimed Trump had only answered four questions "mostly about the economy" before ending the session.