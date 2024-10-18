Donald Trump Doesn't Think Son Barron Has 'Had a Girlfriend Yet' But Insists the 18-Year-Old 'Doesn't Mind Being Alone'
Donald Trump gave some insight into the life of his private son Barron Trump when the ex-president appeared on Patrick Bet-David's "PBD" podcast.
When asked if the 18-year-old had romanced any of his female peers since starting classes at New York University last month, the ex-president revealed that he believes Barron is single.
"He’s a good looking guy. He’s very smart. He’s a good student, and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he’s a very nice guy. You see that," the father-of-five, 78, shared. "I’m not sure he’s — I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet. I don’t think so."
"He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people," Donald added of his and wife Melania Trump's only child together.
As OK! reported, an alleged former classmate of Barron's recently spilled on what it was like going to school with him at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., calling the former first son "funny and sociable" but also "mysterious."
While one person said Barron "would start the most random conversations and could be very entertaining," it was noted that he "never attended football games or dances."
The insider also said that Barron didn't appear to have many friends or dates and didn't attend school activities like dances.
"I’m sure he had fun in his own way but it was a bit of a shame that he didn’t get to have a normal high school life like everyone else," said the student.
The famous offspring's need for a security team could have been what set him apart.
"He had multiple agents who would rotate throughout the day and there was always one with him wherever he needed to go," the source recalled. "The agents would stand right outside the door during class. If he went to the bathroom they would go with him and wait outside."
While Donald wanted to have more children with Melania, 54, the former model revealed in a Fox & Friends interview that she put her foot down.
"I was always perfectly fine with one. And Donald was encouraging to have more and I said, like, I’m completely fine with one because it’s [a] very busy life, and I know how busy he is," she said. "And I’m in charge of everything, so that’s why it’s — it’s just perfect."
Donald also has three grown children with late ex-wife Ivana Trump and one with ex-wife Marla Maples.