'Immature Man Baby': Donald Trump Bashed for Claiming His 'Fertile Mind' Is Great at Name-Calling
America’s biggest bully?
On Thursday, October 16, Donald Trump, 78, was bashed for bragging about his name-calling skills during a recent appearance on the “PBD” podcast.
“I have a very fertile mind. I come up with very good names for people. Lots of good names,” the former president told host Patrick Bet-David.
In response to the viral clip, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out how problematic his comment was.
“'I come up with very good names for people’ aka ‘I'm an immature man baby,’” one person penned, while another added, “You mean INSULTS…. He is nothing but a big bully and so are all his followers… SCUM every last one of them!!!”
A third person wrote, “When Trump said fertile mind, I think he meant his mind was fertilizer. S--- for brains,” as a fourth pointed out, “So do 5-year-olds, but they don’t brag about it.”
One more individual shared, “Not one of the qualifications for the presidency, but definitely that of a juvenile mind.”
As OK! previously reported, X users were not the only ones to recently compare Trump’s behavior to that of a child, as Dave Bautista recently put the father-of-five on blast during Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The actor, 55, began by noting how Trump isn’t “the strong, Alpha man these men believe him to be” — instead, he is a “whiny little b----.”
The Guardians of the Galaxy star then addressed the male audience — as Trump is polling above rival Kamala Harris among men.
“Fellas, we gotta talk,” he stated. “A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not. I mean, look at him, he wears more makeup than Dolly Parton. He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds. Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his little feet hurt so he could dodge the draft. Look at that gut. It’s like a garbage bag full of buttermilk.”
“He’s barely strong enough to hold an umbrella,” Bautista added alongside a video of Trump having a hard time with an umbrella in the wind. “He cheats at golf, he creeps around beauty pageant dressing rooms.”
The celeb then made fun of Trump’s large chest, noting, “He’s got jugs. Big ones. Like Dolly Parton. And you know that little dance he does? He looks like he’s jacking off a pair of giraffes.”
Bautista’s rant continued: “He’s moody. He pouts. He throws tantrums. He acts like a 5-year-old behind the wheels of a truck. The guy needs help walking downhill. Almost there, Grandma.”
To conclude, Bautista put his insults into the context of the 2024 presidential election, saying, “This November, let’s stop kidding ourselves. Donald Trump is afraid of rain, of dogs, of windmills, Meryl f------ Streep and being laughed at.”