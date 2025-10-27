Donald Trump Shuts Down Theory He'd Stay in White House as Vice President: 'It's Too Cute'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump thinks the idea of him being vice president is way "too cute" to be true. While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday, October 27, the president, 79, shut down speculation he could weasel his way into a third term at the White House by being VP. "One theory on how you might try to serve a third term is that you could run as the vice president," a reporter told Trump as his aircraft was en route to Japan.

Donald Trump refused to shut down the potential of an unconstitutional third term.

In response, Trump admitted: "Yeah, I'd be allowed to do that." The journalist then asked whether the White House would be able to do so from a "legal position," to which Trump repeated, "You'd be allowed to do that." "But I wouldn’t want – I wouldn't do that," the Republican leader clarified. "I think it's too cute."

Donald Trump has ran for president three times.

"You're ruling that out?" the reporter asked, searching for a clearer answer. Finally, Trump confirmed, "Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that. It’s too cute. It’s not – it wouldn’t be right." While the U.S. commander-in-chief was quick to shut down the idea of being VP, he refused to rule out running for a third term as president — despite it going against the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.

Donald Trump 'Would Love' to Run for President in 2028

Donald Trump said he'd 'love' to run for president in 2028.

During the same gaggle with reporters, Trump basked in the idea of running for president again in 2028. "I would love to do it," he gushed, bragging about his latest polling data. "I have my best numbers ever." "Am I not ruling it out? You’ll have to tell me. All I can tell you is that we have a great, a great group of people, which they don’t," he added, throwing shade at the Democratic party while praising potential 2028 presidential candidates J.D. Vance and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Donald Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force 1 while en route to Japan.

"We have great people. I don’t have to get into that, but we have one of them standing right here. We have J.D., obviously the vice president is great. Marco’s great," Trump boasted, suggesting Vance and Rubio run together. He continued, "I think if they ever formed a group, it would be unstoppable." Further slamming Democrats, Trump snubbed: "They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. They have [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's] low IQ."

Donald Trump Rambles About IQ Tests

Donald Trump bashed Democrats while discussing the 2028 election.