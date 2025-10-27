Donald Trump Shuts Down Theory He'd Stay in White House as Vice President: 'It's Too Cute'
Oct. 27 2025, Published 5:34 p.m. ET
Donald Trump thinks the idea of him being vice president is way "too cute" to be true.
While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday, October 27, the president, 79, shut down speculation he could weasel his way into a third term at the White House by being VP.
"One theory on how you might try to serve a third term is that you could run as the vice president," a reporter told Trump as his aircraft was en route to Japan.
In response, Trump admitted: "Yeah, I'd be allowed to do that."
The journalist then asked whether the White House would be able to do so from a "legal position," to which Trump repeated, "You'd be allowed to do that."
"But I wouldn’t want – I wouldn't do that," the Republican leader clarified. "I think it's too cute."
"You're ruling that out?" the reporter asked, searching for a clearer answer.
Finally, Trump confirmed, "Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that. It’s too cute. It’s not – it wouldn’t be right."
While the U.S. commander-in-chief was quick to shut down the idea of being VP, he refused to rule out running for a third term as president — despite it going against the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.
Donald Trump 'Would Love' to Run for President in 2028
During the same gaggle with reporters, Trump basked in the idea of running for president again in 2028.
"I would love to do it," he gushed, bragging about his latest polling data. "I have my best numbers ever."
"Am I not ruling it out? You’ll have to tell me. All I can tell you is that we have a great, a great group of people, which they don’t," he added, throwing shade at the Democratic party while praising potential 2028 presidential candidates J.D. Vance and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"We have great people. I don’t have to get into that, but we have one of them standing right here. We have J.D., obviously the vice president is great. Marco’s great," Trump boasted, suggesting Vance and Rubio run together.
He continued, "I think if they ever formed a group, it would be unstoppable."
Further slamming Democrats, Trump snubbed: "They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. They have [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's] low IQ."
Donald Trump Rambles About IQ Tests
The president then brought up the idea of having Crockett take "an IQ test" like "the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed."
"I took those very hard, they're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they're cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against him," he ranted, beginning to go off topic. "The first couple of questions are easy. A tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions."