'There's No Question': Donald Trump Will Try to Stay in Power 'Forever' If He Wins the 2024 Election, Liz Cheney Claims

"Do you believe if Donald Trump were elected next year, that he would try to stay in office beyond a second term? That he would never leave office?" Guthrie asked the former Wyoming representative. "You think he would try to stay in power forever?"

"There’s no question," Cheney replied. "He’s already done it once. And in fact, if you look at what he did in the run-up to January 6th, in terms of his pressure on the Vice President not to count legitimate electoral votes, his pressure on the Department of Justice, on state officials, and then refusing to send help when the Capitol was under attack. He’s already attempted to seize power."