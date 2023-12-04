OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'There's No Question': Donald Trump Will Try to Stay in Power 'Forever' If He Wins the 2024 Election, Liz Cheney Claims

donald trump try stay white house forever election liz cheney pp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 4 2023, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Liz Cheney admitted she believes Donald Trump will attempt to stay in power indefinitely if he wins the 2024 presidential election during a sit-down with Savannah Guthrie on the Today show.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump try stay white house forever election liz cheney
Source: mega

Liz Cheney served as a Wyoming representative from from 2017 to 2023.

"Do you believe if Donald Trump were elected next year, that he would try to stay in office beyond a second term? That he would never leave office?" Guthrie asked the former Wyoming representative. "You think he would try to stay in power forever?"

"There’s no question," Cheney replied. "He’s already done it once. And in fact, if you look at what he did in the run-up to January 6th, in terms of his pressure on the Vice President not to count legitimate electoral votes, his pressure on the Department of Justice, on state officials, and then refusing to send help when the Capitol was under attack. He’s already attempted to seize power."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump try stay white house forever election liz cheney
Source: mega

Donald Trump is the only former U.S. president to be criminally charged.

In another portion of the interview, Guthrie asked the 57-year-old if she thought this election's vote would be about "whether or not we still have democracy in this country," and Cheney responded, "It certainly is."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump try stay white house forever election liz cheney
Source: mega

Cheney recently called Trump the 'single most dangerous threat' the country is facing.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

As OK! previously reported, Cheney called Trump the "single most dangerous threat" to the country while talking to Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union.

"He cannot be the next president because if he is, all of the things that he attempted to do but was stopped from doing by responsible people … he will do," she said at the time. "There will be no guardrails. And everyone has been left warned."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump try stay white house forever election liz cheney
Source: mega

Trump is facing 91 felony counts.

"After January 6 … there can be no question that he will unravel the institutions of our democracy," she added. "So we are facing a moment in American politics where we have to set aside partisanship, and we have to make sure that people who believe in the constitution are willing to come together to prevent him from ever again setting foot anywhere near the Oval Office."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Trump is the first current or former U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. He is currently facing 91 felony counts across four, separate indictments. His trial for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in D.C. is scheduled to begin in March.

The 77-year-old also recently faced a number of civil suits. Earlier this year, he was found liable for fraud after New York Attorney General Letitia James sued him, his adult sons and Trump Organization for $250 million for allegedly misrepresenting the worth of Mar-a-Lago and other properties in financial documents.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.