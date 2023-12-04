'There's No Question': Donald Trump Will Try to Stay in Power 'Forever' If He Wins the 2024 Election, Liz Cheney Claims
Liz Cheney admitted she believes Donald Trump will attempt to stay in power indefinitely if he wins the 2024 presidential election during a sit-down with Savannah Guthrie on the Today show.
"Do you believe if Donald Trump were elected next year, that he would try to stay in office beyond a second term? That he would never leave office?" Guthrie asked the former Wyoming representative. "You think he would try to stay in power forever?"
"There’s no question," Cheney replied. "He’s already done it once. And in fact, if you look at what he did in the run-up to January 6th, in terms of his pressure on the Vice President not to count legitimate electoral votes, his pressure on the Department of Justice, on state officials, and then refusing to send help when the Capitol was under attack. He’s already attempted to seize power."
In another portion of the interview, Guthrie asked the 57-year-old if she thought this election's vote would be about "whether or not we still have democracy in this country," and Cheney responded, "It certainly is."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Donald Trump 'Is the Single Most Dangerous Threat' to America, Liz Cheney Warns: 'There Will Be No Guardrails' If He's President
- Donald Trump Declares He Won't Have Any Choice But to 'Lock People Up' If He Wins the 2024 Election
- Donald Trump Vows To Stay In Presidential Race If Indicted: 'It'll Enhance My Numbers'
As OK! previously reported, Cheney called Trump the "single most dangerous threat" to the country while talking to Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union.
"He cannot be the next president because if he is, all of the things that he attempted to do but was stopped from doing by responsible people … he will do," she said at the time. "There will be no guardrails. And everyone has been left warned."
"After January 6 … there can be no question that he will unravel the institutions of our democracy," she added. "So we are facing a moment in American politics where we have to set aside partisanship, and we have to make sure that people who believe in the constitution are willing to come together to prevent him from ever again setting foot anywhere near the Oval Office."
Trump is the first current or former U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. He is currently facing 91 felony counts across four, separate indictments. His trial for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in D.C. is scheduled to begin in March.
The 77-year-old also recently faced a number of civil suits. Earlier this year, he was found liable for fraud after New York Attorney General Letitia James sued him, his adult sons and Trump Organization for $250 million for allegedly misrepresenting the worth of Mar-a-Lago and other properties in financial documents.