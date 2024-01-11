Donald Trump Claims He Know Who Is Going to Be His VP If He Wins 2024 Election, Rules Out Chris Christie
Donald Trump was asked who will be his VP if he wins the election in 2024, but he refrained from going into too much detail.
"I can't tell you that really, I mean, I know who it's going to be," Trump said on Wednesday, January 10, during a town hall in Iowa.
"We'll do another show sometime," Trump said after host Martha MacCallum asked him to give the crowd "a hint."
"Oh, sure. I will, I will," Trump responded. "I've already started to like [Chris] Christie better."
"Christie for vice president?" MacCallum joked.
"I don't see it, I don't see it," Trump said. "That would be an upset. Christie for vice president. Ladies and Gentlemen, I'd like to announce, nah."
Trump's comments came on the same day Christie announced he would be dropping out of the 2024 race.
“Campaigns are run to win. That’s why we do them,” the former governor said. “It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination.”
“My goal has never been to be just a voice against the hate and division and the selfishness of what our party has become under Donald Trump,” he added. “I am going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again. And that’s more important than my own personal ambition."
Shortly before the news went viral, Trump mocked his former friend via Truth Social.
"I hear Chris Christie is dropping out of the race today — I might even get to like him again!" he quipped.
Throughout Christie's campaign, he has made it clear that Trump is a threat to the country.
After Trump quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin and also spoke poorly of immigrants during some rallies, Christie was taken aback at the comments.
“He’s becoming crazier. And now he’s citing Vladimir Putin as a character witness, a guy who is a murderous thug all around the world,” the 61-year-old told CNN in an interview.
“He’s disgusting,” Christie continued, noting that Trump gets "worse and worse by the day." “And what he’s doing is dog-whistling to Americans who feel absolutely under stress and strain from the economy and from the conflicts around the world.”
Christie also dissed other potential candidates, as they have yet to condemn Trump for his statements.
“You’re telling me that someone who says that immigrants are poisoning the blood of this country, someone who says Vladimir Putin is a character witness is fit to be president of the United States, was the right president at the right time? Nikki Haley should be ashamed of herself,” Christie said, referring to when Haley said Trump is still fit to be president.