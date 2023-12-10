Donald Trump Warns Rival Joe Biden to 'Be Careful What You Wish for' After Claiming Indictments Against Him Opened 'Pandora's Box'

“He’s opened up a Pandora’s box that will never let our country be the same. I can only say to Joe: Be very careful what you wish for, but you have done is a terrible thing,” Trump declared to the 1,000 guests.

“I am being indicted for you. These are not indictments in the traditional sense. These are Biden indictments against their political opponent,” the 77-year-old added, referencing his 91 felony counts.