Donald Trump Warns Rival Joe Biden to 'Be Careful What You Wish for' After Claiming Indictments Against Him Opened 'Pandora's Box'
Donald Trump seemingly threatened his rival President Joe Biden!
During his speech at the Cipriani’s flagship location on New York’s Wall Street sponsored by the New York Young Republican Club on Saturday, December 9, Trump claimed that if he were to win the White House in 2024 Biden’s indictments against him would become a two-way street.
“He’s opened up a Pandora’s box that will never let our country be the same. I can only say to Joe: Be very careful what you wish for, but you have done is a terrible thing,” Trump declared to the 1,000 guests.
“I am being indicted for you. These are not indictments in the traditional sense. These are Biden indictments against their political opponent,” the 77-year-old added, referencing his 91 felony counts.
“I am the first guy who ever got indicted whose poll number went up,” Trump bragged to the devoted audience.
The father-of-five then vowed to win the GOP presidential nomination and the 2024 presidential election. He even claimed he would win the state of New York despite its history of voting democratic.
“We’re going to take New York,” he stated to the roaring crowd. “I believe we have a great chance … With hundreds of thousands of people living on the sidewalks and streets and illegal aliens invading our city and state like nobody thought possible.”
Trump also slammed his Republican opponents, including referring to Ron DeSantis as “DeSanctimonious,” and Nikki Haley as “birdbrain.” The former reality TV star then went after New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling her “peekaboo James” and a “vicious lunatic.”
As OK! previously reported, on Friday, December 8, Trump also went after his political rivals as well as nemesis Megyn Kelly following NewsNation’s GOP primary debate, which was held on Wednesday, December 6.
“So many people are asking what I thought of history’s lowest rated ‘presidential’ debate, & how would I rate the players,” Trump began his Truth Social rant. “It’s so easy to be a critic, but who on this subject would be better than me.”
“To begin with, I thought Ron DeSanctimonious was terrible, with his bobble head facial movements & his walking on eggs, but that Sloppy Chris Christie was worse,” Trump continued. “He’s not fit, mentally or physically, to be President plus, he suffers from TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome, at levels not seen before. In other words, he is a 'sick puppy.' On top of it all, his poll numbers are just 1%, in a class with 'Aida' Hutchinson. He’s dead, but so is Ron, whose weird bobbing head and fresh mouth, make his high heels look good – He’s walking on eggs!”
He then referenced Haley, saying, “Birdbrain looked different & lost, but I give her second place,” before claiming Vivek Ramaswamy won the debate because “he thinks I’m great.”
He then attacked Kelly, whom he has had a feud with since 2016.
“The biggest loser was Megyn Kelly, what the hell happened to her? She has lost whatever she once had, which wasn’t very much. Some things never change!” he wrote.
