Shots Fired! Donald Trump Wasn't 'a Good Boss' on 'The Apprentice,' Cyndi Lauper Reveals
Cyndi Lauper didn’t hold back when discussing her opinion of Donald Trump.
During a recent appearance on CNN, the singer, 71, reflected on working with the former president, 78, while on Season 3 of The Celebrity Apprentice.
“What was he like [on The Apprentice]?” the journalist asked of Trump, who recently survived an assassination attempt.
“Well doing that show enabled us to do the 'Give a D---' campaign. I was disappointed when the big thing was learning leadership and learning how to be a good boss,” she explained.
"Working on The Apprentice, there was a very large LGBTQ+ community working for him and helping him be successful," she added. "Then he came out with all the is anti LGBTQ+ stuff and I was surprised because I didn't think that's what he was trying to show us in how to be a good boss. That ain't a good boss."
Lauper — who has won two Grammy awards — was not the only one to recently criticize Trump behavior on the competition show.
On June 18, a new book called Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, revealed how the father-of-five would throw tantrums during filming.
"As time went on, he was finicky about having to wait at all on the set of The Apprentice. If he arrived and the cameras weren’t ready to shoot his scene, he’d storm off and return hours later, just to prove a point. To help track his whereabouts in real time, members of the show’s transportation team were instructed to trail Trump when he took his own car," the excerpt read.
"Easier said than done. As one driver explains, trying to follow Trump as he sped to his golf course at Briarcliff Manor was an occupational hazard. Trump would run red lights, stomping on the gas and leaving other cars in the dust," the writing continued.
Additionally, Trump would frequently make inappropriate comments about female contestants, including Jennifer Murphy.
In the tome, contestant Randal Pinkett recounted how Trump would often talk about Murphy in an unbecoming manner in front of him and other participants.
"I felt it was inappropriate, and not knowing Donald as well as I do now, it was in some ways shocking," Pinkett dished. "This was a business show about business professionals. There’s no place for those conversations in a business context. It was unacceptable."
"It was mostly among the men, where he'd say, 'Oh, she's hot. Oh, I'd love to sleep with her.' Jennifer Murphy — that's who he'd talk about," The Apprentice winner added.