Donald Trump Would Make 'Inappropriate' Comments About How He Wanted to 'Sleep With' 'The Apprentice' Contestant Jennifer Murphy, New Book Reveals
Donald Trump’s treatment of The Apprentice contestant Jennifer Murphy has been revealed.
In Variety Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh's new tell-all book, Apprentice in Wonderland, Season 4 contestant Randal Pinkett recounted how Trump would often talk about Murphy in an unbecoming manner in front of him and other participants.
"I felt it was inappropriate, and not knowing Donald as well as I do now, it was in some ways shocking," Pinkett shared of the former president. "This was a business show about business professionals. There’s no place for those conversations in a business context. It was unacceptable."
"It was mostly among the men, where he'd say, 'Oh, she's hot. Oh, I'd love to sleep with her.' Jennifer Murphy — that's who he'd talk about," Pinkett — who later won the season — revealed.
Murphy, 45, and Trump, 78, met while she was competing during the Miss Oregon USA pageant in 2004 and although she didn't win, the reality TV star recalled Trump approaching her after the event to tell her she was his "favorite."
"He said, 'You'd be great. Here’s my card. Make sure to call me. I'll make it happen,'" Murphy recounted. "I decided to try out for the show the old-fashioned way. I was wearing my same suit that I was wearing for Miss Oregon and for Miss USA for the interview. It was my magic suit."
When Murphy became a finalist on the show, Trump "affectionately" greeted her, according to Setoodeh. "The other women were pissed," Murphy said.
The book noted how there was "real pushback" from series creator Mark Burnett about Murphy's inclusion since Season 4 as the cast was supposed to feature "business overachievers." However, Trump "ignored Burnett’s objections" and "thought that Murphy would make good TV, equating her looks with ratings."
Murphy apparently received unfair advantages from Trump, including calling her his "favorite."
Although Murphy was eventually fired, she claimed Trump called her the day after, saying, "I didn't want to fire you, but the producer's kind of made me. But I still want to hire you."
- Donald Trump Hurled 'F-Bombs' at Dr. Anthony Fauci Before Claiming He Would Win the Election 'by a Landslide' in Final Conversation
- 'Trump Wouldn't Pass Testing at a First Grade Level': Ex-Prez Slammed for Not Knowing Venezuela Is in South America During Florida Rally
- 'The View' Host and Former Trump Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals Ex-Prez Would Propose 'Executing' People During White House Meetings
Murphy then met with Trump's top executives, where she was offered to work in the Miss Universe organization or at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
"I think he looked at me in a way like he does his daughter," she shared. "But also, I did think he had the hots for me a little bit."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Murphy recalled a one-on-one meeting she had with Trump where he kissed her.
"I mean, he didn't push it," Murphy remarked. "It was like, one, two, three — no tongue. I just let him give me the kiss. And I kind of turned red."
People reported on the new book's claims.