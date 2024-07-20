Donald Trump's Supporters Flock to Michigan Arena Ahead of First Rally Since Assassination Attempt: Watch

"The discord and division in our society must be healed. We must heal it quickly. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart," he continued. "I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."

The businessman did not allow the scary situation to hold him back from the big appearance at the political gathering. "Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or a potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," he wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, July 14.