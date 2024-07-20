Donald Trump's Supporters Flock to Michigan Arena Ahead of First Rally Since Assassination Attempt: Watch
Donald Trump is set to take the stage once again after he was nearly assassinated.
The right-wing leader, 78, will host his first rally for his loyal supporters in Michigan on Saturday, July 20, since being shot at in Pennsylvania last weekend.
Numerous attendees began to line up outside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids in the morning before the big event. The Secret Service has already been on cite for the past week to make sure the location is secure for Trump's arrival.
The appearance comes on the heels of the former President's Republican National Convention speech which went on for over 90 minutes. "If I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark," Trump told the audience. "And I would not be here tonight. We would not be together."
"The discord and division in our society must be healed. We must heal it quickly. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart," he continued. "I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."
The businessman did not allow the scary situation to hold him back from the big appearance at the political gathering. "Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or a potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," he wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, July 14.
The Trump campaign reaffirmed the decision, noting in a statement, "In moments of tragedy and horror, we must be resolute in our mission to re-elect President Trump. It is our fervent hope that this horrendous act will bring our team, and indeed the nation together in unity and we must renew our commitment to safety and peace for our country."
"The RNC Convention will continue as planned in Milwaukee, where we will nominate our President to be the brave and fearless nominee of our Party. We appreciate your dedication and perseverance and are thankful for each and every one of you," they added.
