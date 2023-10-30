'He Should Endorse Me': Donald Trump Weighs in on Former VP's 2024 Presidential Race Exit

Donald Trump is hopeful his former VP, Mike Pence, will back him after the latter dropped out of the 2024 presidential race in late October.

“People are leaving now and they’re all endorsing me,” Trump, 77, said at an event in Las Vegas, referring to GOP candidates leaving the race. “I don’t know about Mike Pence. He should endorse me. You know why? Because I had a great, successful presidency and he was the vice president.”