'He Should Endorse Me': Donald Trump Weighs in on Former VP's 2024 Presidential Race Exit
Donald Trump is hopeful his former VP, Mike Pence, will back him after the latter dropped out of the 2024 presidential race in late October.
“People are leaving now and they’re all endorsing me,” Trump, 77, said at an event in Las Vegas, referring to GOP candidates leaving the race. “I don’t know about Mike Pence. He should endorse me. You know why? Because I had a great, successful presidency and he was the vice president.”
“But people in politics can be very disloyal,” Trump continued of Pence.
On Saturday, October 28, Pence, 64, revealed he was bowing out of the race completely.
“It’s become clear to me it’s not my time,” Pence said during a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition Conference. “I’ve decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today.”
“To the American people, I say: this is not my time, but it is still your time,” he continued.
Even Ron DeSantis spoke out about Pence's decision to drop out from the race.
“Vice President Mike Pence is a principled man of faith who has worked tirelessly to advance the conservative cause,” DeSantis wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Casey and I appreciate Mike and Karen for their willingness to put themselves forward in this campaign and wish the Pence family well in their next steps.”
Trump previously attacked Pence during his campaign, and in August, he called his opponent "delusional" and "not a very good person."
“WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.
“I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest,’” Trump added. “He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy.”
Pence previously spoke out about how Trump made him feel unsafe on the day of the U.S. Capitol attack.
“President Trump’s words were reckless. They endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol. But the American people deserve to know that on that day, president Trump also demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution,” Pence previously stated.
“Now, voters will be faced with the same choice: I chose the Constitution and I always will," he added.