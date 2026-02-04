Donald Trump Weighs in on Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Case: 'Very Unusual Situation'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is speaking out about the disappearance of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother. On Tuesday, February 3, after signing legislation to end a partial government shutdown in the Oval Office, the president commented on Nancy Guthrie, who went missing on January 31.

Source: Fox News Donald Trump commented on Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother.

“I think it’s a terrible thing. Very unusual situation, but we’re going to find out,” Donald told reporters. “I’m going to call her later on. I think it’s a terrible thing,” he added. “I always got along very good with Savannah.”

As OK! previously reported, the 84-year-old was last seen at her Tucson, Ariz., home around 9:30 p.m. on January 31. On February 2, police labeled the case as a potential crime after finding "concerning evidence." Nancy’s belongings were still inside her home.

Source: Fox News Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson home on January 31.

The following day, new footage revealed a disturbing development in the abduction case. CBS National Correspondent Andres Gutierrez shared a video showing a trail of blood leading away from the front door. "They did find a bit of blood inside the home. It's still unclear whose blood it is," Andres reported. "Then our cameras this afternoon captured what appears to be a small amount of blood outside the front door. The department is now aggressively following hundreds of leads in this case. The sheriff would not publicly comment if a random demand had been received."

This update comes just hours after Nancy’s alleged kidnappers reportedly sent TMZ an unverified email resembling a ransom note. TMZ Executive Producer Charles Latibeaudiere said it included “specific requests for certain amounts of money… Bitcoin.” “We don’t know if it is authentic or not, but when you read it, they are acting as if, ‘Yeah, only we would know these things and we’re serious,'" producer Harvey Levin added. "There is a dollar demand and an 'or else’ in there, so we will let you know as this thing kind of develops.”

Source: NBC Police found 'concerning evidence' inside her house.

Authorities are pulling out all the stops in the search for Nancy, deploying airplanes, helicopters, drones and Border Patrol search-and-rescue dogs. The investigation has been described as a "race against time," with a reward offered for information leading to an arrest.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Authorities are using helicopters, drones, and search dogs in the investigation.