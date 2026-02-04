or
Donald Trump Weighs in on Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Case: 'Very Unusual Situation'

donald trump comments savannah guthrie missing mom
Source: MEGA;@savannahguthrie/Instagram

Donald Trump weighed in on Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, calling it a 'very unusual situation.'





Feb. 4 2026, Published 7:18 a.m. ET

Donald Trump is speaking out about the disappearance of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother.

On Tuesday, February 3, after signing legislation to end a partial government shutdown in the Oval Office, the president commented on Nancy Guthrie, who went missing on January 31.

image of Donald Trump commented on Savannah Guthrie's missing mother.
Source: Fox News

Donald Trump commented on Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother.

“I think it’s a terrible thing. Very unusual situation, but we’re going to find out,” Donald told reporters.

“I’m going to call her later on. I think it’s a terrible thing,” he added. “I always got along very good with Savannah.”

As OK! previously reported, the 84-year-old was last seen at her Tucson, Ariz., home around 9:30 p.m. on January 31. On February 2, police labeled the case as a potential crime after finding "concerning evidence." Nancy’s belongings were still inside her home.

image of Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson home on January 31.
Source: Fox News

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson home on January 31.

The following day, new footage revealed a disturbing development in the abduction case. CBS National Correspondent Andres Gutierrez shared a video showing a trail of blood leading away from the front door.

"They did find a bit of blood inside the home. It's still unclear whose blood it is," Andres reported. "Then our cameras this afternoon captured what appears to be a small amount of blood outside the front door. The department is now aggressively following hundreds of leads in this case. The sheriff would not publicly comment if a random demand had been received."

This update comes just hours after Nancy’s alleged kidnappers reportedly sent TMZ an unverified email resembling a ransom note. TMZ Executive Producer Charles Latibeaudiere said it included “specific requests for certain amounts of money… Bitcoin.”

“We don’t know if it is authentic or not, but when you read it, they are acting as if, ‘Yeah, only we would know these things and we’re serious,'" producer Harvey Levin added. "There is a dollar demand and an 'or else’ in there, so we will let you know as this thing kind of develops.”

image of Police found 'concerning evidence' inside her house.
Source: NBC

Police found 'concerning evidence' inside her house.

Authorities are pulling out all the stops in the search for Nancy, deploying airplanes, helicopters, drones and Border Patrol search-and-rescue dogs.

The investigation has been described as a "race against time," with a reward offered for information leading to an arrest.

image of Authorities are using helicopters, drones, and search dogs in the investigation.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Authorities are using helicopters, drones, and search dogs in the investigation.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told an outlet that Nancy is currently in danger after something "unusual" occurred at her home before she vanished.

“We don’t want anybody to lose hope,” Chris said. “But in the same sense, just as there’s hope, there are also things that point to us that say, ‘This lady’s in danger.’”

