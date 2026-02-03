Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy's Health Issues Described in Harrowing 911 Audio Call After Her Mysterious Disappearance

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy, suffered from several health issues before her harrowing disappearance on February 1. The 84-year-old's medical battles were noted in the 911 audio call obtained by Fox News on Tuesday.

Nancy Guthrie Suffered From Cardiac Issues

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie has high blood pressure and cardiac problems.

Nancy “has high blood pressure, [a] pacemaker and cardiac issues,” the call described. She was last seen at her Tucson, Ariz., home on Saturday evening, where neighbors spotted her getting her mail. When Nancy didn't show up for church mass the next morning, her family grew concerned and alerted the authorities. Signs of forced entry, as well as blood was found in her home, leading cops to suspect an abduction.

Nancy Guthrie Needs Her Medications to Survive

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie's mom was last seen on Saturday evening.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Tuesday during a press conference that Nancy probably was “taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night.” He added how Nancy “suffers from some physical ailments [and] has some physical challenges,” and always needs her medication on hand. “If she doesn’t have [her meds] in 24 hours, it could be fatal,” he said. "[She is] sharp as a tack” and “isn’t somebody who just wandered off.” A ransom note has not been ruled out either, as police are looking into all leads.

The 84-Year-Old Is in 'Danger'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy Guthrie 'suffers from some physical ailments.'

Chris added that Nancy went to dinner with family on Saturday and was brought to her house at around 9:30 or 9:45 p.m. by daughter Annie Guthrie. "We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," Chris said, adding they found "concerning evidence." He also told Us Weekly on Monday how Nancy is currently in danger after something "unusual" went down in her home before her disappearance. “We don’t want anybody to lose hope,” the Pima County officer said. “But in the same sense, just as there’s hope, there’s also things that point to us that say, ‘This lady’s in danger.'”

Her Pacemaker Stopped Working Before Her Disappearance

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker also stopped syncing with her Apple Watch early Sunday morning.