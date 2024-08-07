Donald Trump's Weird Confession: Ex-Prez Says He Thought About 'Never Going' Back to Melania Trump After Meeting Activist at Chick-fil-A
Donald Trump made a shocking admission before kissing and praising Conserve the Culture's Michaelah Montgomery at a recent rally.
“She looks at me, says, 'It's President Trump. You saved my college.' And I said, 'How the h--- do you know that?'... This one is so smart, so sharp,” Trump said on Saturday, August 3, while recalling their first encounter at a Chick-fil-A.
He claimed "she grabbed me" and "gave me a kiss."
“I said, 'I think I'm never going back home to the first lady,'" he continued.
“You were supposed to keep that quiet," she replied.
Of course, social media had something to say about the odd remarks, especially as he's married to Melania Trump.
“His operative that pretends to be a random supporter at chicken restaurants?” one person wrote, while another said, “I’m sure Melania would be thrilled."
“He really is confused. Why would he go back home to Dr. Biden? She is the current FLOTUS,” a third user stated.
As OK! previously reported, Donald and Melania's relationship is anything but ordinary.
According to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania is not some damsel in distress.
"I was worried sick about Melania hours before Donald’s 2nd presidential debate and texted her, 'Are you ok?' (as you can see below)," Melania's former friend wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while sharing text messages from a prior conversation. "Melania’s response…'Hi love. I canceled interview tomorrow (with @andersoncooper ) & wanted to know 'If I had time for lunch.' She wanted to talk."
"It’s an unconventional marriage & she’s complicit. Remember that Melania does not care what anyone thinks about her or Donald. She knows who she married and so does he. @ManhattanDA," Stephanie continued.
Ever since Donald was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, Melania has made some appearances alongside him — and she even spoke out about the horrible incident.
"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she said in her statement, calling what took place a "heinous" act. "I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."
"Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings," Melania added.